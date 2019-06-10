Lagos postal codes full list: all ZIP codes in Lagos state, Nigeria

Postal codes or zip codes in any country or state are used to make it easy to identify a particular location. In Nigeria, the postcode for Lagos City in each area differs from the one assigned at the head post. The head post office in Ikeja, Lagos city, Nigeria, creates and assigns zip codes countrywide. The Lagos ZIP code is a six-digit number. Discover all Lagos postal codes below.

Lagos State is divided into metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas. There are 37 local government areas in the state. Each LGA is further divided into districts and locations, with a specific Lagos ZIP code for each area. Below is a list of Lagos State ZIP codes for all places in this state.

Full list of Lagos postal codes

ZIP code data is vital for business operations in Nigeria. It is essential when sending mail, managing fraud detection, or researching demographic information. Below are the postal codes for Lagos State:

REGION AREA CODE POSTAL CODES Lagos Mainland 010 101245 Lagos Island 010 101223 Lagos State 010 100001 - 112005 Lagos City 010 100211 - 102361

A list of Nigeria Lagos postal codes

Below are all Nigeria ZIP code Lagos contacts:

REGION POSTAL CODE Ikeja ZIP code 100271 (streets 154) Surulere postal code 101283 Abarenji 100269 Ikorodu postal code 104101 Ajah postal code 101245 Yaba ZIP code 101212 (streets 87) Victoria Island postal code 101241 (streets 84) Agarawu 101229 Abarenji 100269 Abule Ijesha 101213 Adeniji Adele 101226 Ahmadia 100331 Alakija Old Ojo 102262 Amukoko Alaba Oro 102212 Amukoko East 102214 Amukoko West 102213 Amukoko North 102215 Apapa South 101253 Apapa North 101252 Apapa West 101254 Ayodele Street 100233 Atunrase Estate Gbagada 100235 Abule Egba 100276 Alagbado 100314 Allen 100281

REGION POSTAL CODE Anthony 100282 Bakare Faro 102216 Balogun 100267 Bungalow Estate 100264 Bode Thomas 101211 Alakuko 100271 Alapere Ketu 100244 Captain 100341 Domepu 100273 Egan 100268 Akesan 100268 Alimosho 100275 Egbe 100265 Fadeyi 100252 Festac Community IV 100234 Festac Community III 102313 Festac Community II 102314 Gbagada 102312 Idi Oro 100254 Idumagbo 101228 Idumu 100276 Ifako Agege 100215 Igando 100267 Ijaye 100311 Ijesgatedo 101282 Ijedodo 100269

REGION POSTAL CODE Ijora Badia West 102223 Ijora Badia East 102221 Ijora Badia North 102224 Ijora Badia Central 102222 Iju Isaga 100216 Ijora Oloye 101255 Ikata 100281 Ikosi 100246 Iju Water Works 102216 Satelite Town 102361 Ikotun 100265 Ikoyi 101233 Ipaja 100278 Ilupeju 100252 Ilaje 102266 Isheri Oke 100214 Isale Eko 101226 Isheri Osun 100266 Itafaji 101225 Itire 100281 Epe 106103 Jibowu 100252 Ketu 100243 Ketu Mile 12 100247 Ketu Orisigun 100245 Kirikiri Face 102273

REGION POSTAL CODE Kirikiri Industrial 102272 Lafiaji 101223 Lawanson 100254 Lekki postal code 105102 Makoko Extension 101244 Magodo 100248 Massy 101225 Marina 100221 Maryland 100211 Mende 100211 Meiran 100361 Mushin 100253 Ogba AgudaOgba Aguda 100218 Obalende 101232 Obonikoro 100232 Offin 101227 Oko Oba Agege 100284 Ojokoro 100313 Okepopo 101224 Ogudu 100242 Olota 100341 Olute/ Navy Town 102341 Opebi 100281 Onikan 101231 Onike 100213 Oya Estate 100274 Sari Granum Olire North 102232

REGION POSTAL CODE Sangisa 100248 Site C 102263 Sari Iganmu Olire South 102231 Shogunle 100261 Shomolu Pedro 100233 Suberu Oje 100351 Tujusho 101211 Lagos Island postcode 101223

What is the Lagos State code?

Nigeria Lagos postal codes start from 100001 to 112005.

What is the Lagos city code?

The city of Lagos zip codes start from 100211 to 102361.

What is the Lagos mainland zip code?

The Lagos (Mainland) LGA Zip Code is 100001.

What is the Lagos island postal code?

The Lagos Island postal code is 101223.

What is the Lagos postal code for Ikeja?

Ikeja is the capital of Lagos state. Its postal code is 100271.

Lagos postal codes can help you to navigate different parts of the state or city easily. They are also called Lagos ZIP codes, and the post office in Nigeria allocates them. Use the postal code for Lagos as directions for addresses whenever you want to visit specific areas in this state.

