Lagos postal codes full list: all ZIP codes in Lagos state, Nigeria
Guides

by  Peris Walubengo Adrianna Simwa

Postal codes or zip codes in any country or state are used to make it easy to identify a particular location. In Nigeria, the postcode for Lagos City in each area differs from the one assigned at the head post. The head post office in Ikeja, Lagos city, Nigeria, creates and assigns zip codes countrywide. The Lagos ZIP code is a six-digit number. Discover all Lagos postal codes below.

Lagos postal codes full list
Lagos State is divided into metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas. There are 37 local government areas in the state. Each LGA is further divided into districts and locations, with a specific Lagos ZIP code for each area. Below is a list of Lagos State ZIP codes for all places in this state.

Full list of Lagos postal codes

ZIP code data is vital for business operations in Nigeria. It is essential when sending mail, managing fraud detection, or researching demographic information. Below are the postal codes for Lagos State:
REGIONAREA CODEPOSTAL CODES
Lagos Mainland010101245
Lagos Island010101223
Lagos State010100001 - 112005
Lagos City010100211 - 102361

A list of Nigeria Lagos postal codes

Below are all Nigeria ZIP code Lagos contacts:

REGIONPOSTAL CODE
Ikeja ZIP code100271 (streets 154)
Surulere postal code101283
Abarenji100269
Ikorodu postal code104101
Ajah postal code101245
Yaba ZIP code101212 (streets 87)
Victoria Island postal code101241 (streets 84)
Agarawu101229
Abarenji100269
Abule Ijesha101213
Adeniji Adele101226
Ahmadia100331
Alakija Old Ojo102262
Amukoko Alaba Oro102212
Amukoko East102214
Amukoko West102213
Amukoko North102215
Apapa South101253
Apapa North101252
Apapa West101254
Ayodele Street100233
Atunrase Estate Gbagada100235
Abule Egba100276
Alagbado100314
Allen100281

Nigeria Lagos postal code
REGIONPOSTAL CODE
Anthony100282
Bakare Faro102216
Balogun100267
Bungalow Estate100264
Bode Thomas101211
Alakuko100271
Alapere Ketu100244
Captain100341
Domepu100273
Egan100268
Akesan100268
Alimosho100275
Egbe100265
Fadeyi100252
Festac Community IV100234
Festac Community III102313
Festac Community II102314
Gbagada102312
Idi Oro100254
Idumagbo101228
Idumu100276
Ifako Agege100215
Igando100267
Ijaye100311
Ijesgatedo101282
Ijedodo100269

What is Lagos city code?
REGION POSTAL CODE
Ijora Badia West102223
Ijora Badia East102221
Ijora Badia North102224
Ijora Badia Central102222
Iju Isaga100216
Ijora Oloye101255
Ikata 100281
Ikosi100246
Iju Water Works102216
Satelite Town102361
Ikotun100265
Ikoyi101233
Ipaja100278
Ilupeju100252
Ilaje102266
Isheri Oke100214
Isale Eko101226
Isheri Osun100266
Itafaji101225
Itire100281
Epe106103
Jibowu100252
Ketu100243
Ketu Mile 12100247
Ketu Orisigun100245
Kirikiri Face102273

What is Lagos mainland ZIP code?
REGIONPOSTAL CODE
Kirikiri Industrial102272
Lafiaji101223
Lawanson100254
Lekki postal code105102
Makoko Extension101244
Magodo100248
Massy101225
Marina100221
Maryland100211
Mende100211
Meiran100361
Mushin100253
Ogba AgudaOgba Aguda100218
Obalende101232
Obonikoro100232
Offin101227
Oko Oba Agege100284
Ojokoro100313
Okepopo101224
Ogudu100242
Olota100341
Olute/ Navy Town102341
Opebi100281
Onikan101231
Onike100213
Oya Estate100274
Sari Granum Olire North102232

lagos island postal code
REGIONPOSTAL CODE
Sangisa100248
Site C102263
Sari Iganmu Olire South102231
Shogunle100261
Shomolu Pedro100233
Suberu Oje100351
Tujusho101211
Lagos Island postcode101223

What is the Lagos State code?

Nigeria Lagos postal codes start from 100001 to 112005.

What is the Lagos city code?

The city of Lagos zip codes start from 100211 to 102361.

What is the Lagos mainland zip code?

The Lagos (Mainland) LGA Zip Code is 100001.

What is the Lagos island postal code?

The Lagos Island postal code is 101223.

What is the Lagos postal code for Ikeja?

Ikeja is the capital of Lagos state. Its postal code is 100271.

Lagos postal codes can help you to navigate different parts of the state or city easily. They are also called Lagos ZIP codes, and the post office in Nigeria allocates them. Use the postal code for Lagos as directions for addresses whenever you want to visit specific areas in this state.

