Lagos postal codes full list: all ZIP codes in Lagos state, Nigeria
Postal codes or zip codes in any country or state are used to make it easy to identify a particular location. In Nigeria, the postcode for Lagos City in each area differs from the one assigned at the head post. The head post office in Ikeja, Lagos city, Nigeria, creates and assigns zip codes countrywide. The Lagos ZIP code is a six-digit number. Discover all Lagos postal codes below.
Lagos State is divided into metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas. There are 37 local government areas in the state. Each LGA is further divided into districts and locations, with a specific Lagos ZIP code for each area. Below is a list of Lagos State ZIP codes for all places in this state.
Full list of Lagos postal codes
ZIP code data is vital for business operations in Nigeria. It is essential when sending mail, managing fraud detection, or researching demographic information. Below are the postal codes for Lagos State:
|REGION
|AREA CODE
|POSTAL CODES
|Lagos Mainland
|010
|101245
|Lagos Island
|010
|101223
|Lagos State
|010
|100001 - 112005
|Lagos City
|010
|100211 - 102361
A list of Nigeria Lagos postal codes
Below are all Nigeria ZIP code Lagos contacts:
|REGION
|POSTAL CODE
|Ikeja ZIP code
|100271 (streets 154)
|Surulere postal code
|101283
|Abarenji
|100269
|Ikorodu postal code
|104101
|Ajah postal code
|101245
|Yaba ZIP code
|101212 (streets 87)
|Victoria Island postal code
|101241 (streets 84)
|Agarawu
|101229
|Abarenji
|100269
|Abule Ijesha
|101213
|Adeniji Adele
|101226
|Ahmadia
|100331
|Alakija Old Ojo
|102262
|Amukoko Alaba Oro
|102212
|Amukoko East
|102214
|Amukoko West
|102213
|Amukoko North
|102215
|Apapa South
|101253
|Apapa North
|101252
|Apapa West
|101254
|Ayodele Street
|100233
|Atunrase Estate Gbagada
|100235
|Abule Egba
|100276
|Alagbado
|100314
|Allen
|100281
|REGION
|POSTAL CODE
|Anthony
|100282
|Bakare Faro
|102216
|Balogun
|100267
|Bungalow Estate
|100264
|Bode Thomas
|101211
|Alakuko
|100271
|Alapere Ketu
|100244
|Captain
|100341
|Domepu
|100273
|Egan
|100268
|Akesan
|100268
|Alimosho
|100275
|Egbe
|100265
|Fadeyi
|100252
|Festac Community IV
|100234
|Festac Community III
|102313
|Festac Community II
|102314
|Gbagada
|102312
|Idi Oro
|100254
|Idumagbo
|101228
|Idumu
|100276
|Ifako Agege
|100215
|Igando
|100267
|Ijaye
|100311
|Ijesgatedo
|101282
|Ijedodo
|100269
|REGION
|POSTAL CODE
|Ijora Badia West
|102223
|Ijora Badia East
|102221
|Ijora Badia North
|102224
|Ijora Badia Central
|102222
|Iju Isaga
|100216
|Ijora Oloye
|101255
|Ikata
|100281
|Ikosi
|100246
|Iju Water Works
|102216
|Satelite Town
|102361
|Ikotun
|100265
|Ikoyi
|101233
|Ipaja
|100278
|Ilupeju
|100252
|Ilaje
|102266
|Isheri Oke
|100214
|Isale Eko
|101226
|Isheri Osun
|100266
|Itafaji
|101225
|Itire
|100281
|Epe
|106103
|Jibowu
|100252
|Ketu
|100243
|Ketu Mile 12
|100247
|Ketu Orisigun
|100245
|Kirikiri Face
|102273
|REGION
|POSTAL CODE
|Kirikiri Industrial
|102272
|Lafiaji
|101223
|Lawanson
|100254
|Lekki postal code
|105102
|Makoko Extension
|101244
|Magodo
|100248
|Massy
|101225
|Marina
|100221
|Maryland
|100211
|Mende
|100211
|Meiran
|100361
|Mushin
|100253
|Ogba AgudaOgba Aguda
|100218
|Obalende
|101232
|Obonikoro
|100232
|Offin
|101227
|Oko Oba Agege
|100284
|Ojokoro
|100313
|Okepopo
|101224
|Ogudu
|100242
|Olota
|100341
|Olute/ Navy Town
|102341
|Opebi
|100281
|Onikan
|101231
|Onike
|100213
|Oya Estate
|100274
|Sari Granum Olire North
|102232
|REGION
|POSTAL CODE
|Sangisa
|100248
|Site C
|102263
|Sari Iganmu Olire South
|102231
|Shogunle
|100261
|Shomolu Pedro
|100233
|Suberu Oje
|100351
|Tujusho
|101211
|Lagos Island postcode
|101223
What is the Lagos State code?
Nigeria Lagos postal codes start from 100001 to 112005.
What is the Lagos city code?
The city of Lagos zip codes start from 100211 to 102361.
What is the Lagos mainland zip code?
The Lagos (Mainland) LGA Zip Code is 100001.
What is the Lagos island postal code?
The Lagos Island postal code is 101223.
What is the Lagos postal code for Ikeja?
Ikeja is the capital of Lagos state. Its postal code is 100271.
Lagos postal codes can help you to navigate different parts of the state or city easily. They are also called Lagos ZIP codes, and the post office in Nigeria allocates them. Use the postal code for Lagos as directions for addresses whenever you want to visit specific areas in this state.
READ ALSO: Abuja postal code full list: all zip codes in the FCT
Legit.ng also listed all Abuja postal codes. Consider reading this well-detailed Abuja postal code list to have the correct address for different areas.
It is easier to receive goods or services at your desired specified location using the post office. If you use an incorrect Abuja zip code, people will deliver your items to the wrong destination.
Source: Legit.ng