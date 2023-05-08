FCT, Abuja - The much-anticipated presidential election petition tribunal will commence its pre-hearing proceedings today (Monday), May 8.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will be at loggerheads to challenge the emergence of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect.

The petition from the opposition has called for a fresh election and the nullification of Tinubu's election. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr. Peter Obi

It will be recalled that after the completion of the result collation of the February 25 presidential polls, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu president-elect after polling 8,794,726 votes.

His counterpart in the PDP came behind him with 6,984,520 votes, while the Labour Party candidate finished third with 6,101,533 votes.

However, the latter (Atiku and Obi) rejected the election outcome by proceeding to court and filing a series of suits against the commission and Tinubu.

As reported by Punch, one of Tinubu's legal attorneys disclosed that today's hearing would be for the official commencement of the tribunal, which will include the presentation of witnesses, admitting documents and the like. The attorney described it as a pre-trial.

The attorney said:

“The only thing they will do is to schedule the hearing, the number of witnesses, how many minutes the witness will use, and how to admit the documents; that’s what they call pre-trial."

It was further gathered that a timetable would be drafted for the hearing of the cases, which would stipulate the number of days that would be used during the tribunal.

Other activities to be undertaken at the pre-trial, according to the attorney, include:

“... how do we take in the documents, certified true copy of the documents, are they going to be admitted like that or if there is an objection, how do we raise an objection to document?"

All eyes would be on the juror as Atiku has petitioned the tribunal for a fresh election while Obi is seeking the nullification of Tinubu's election.

