Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, on Wednesday, May 15, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, 'will fix their quarrel'.

Legit.ng reports that Wike and Fubara, governor of Rivers, have been locked in a battle for the state's political structure since 2023.

The rift between both men has led to a polarisation of the Rivers house of assembly — with each camp electing a speaker loyal to either man.

Speaking with state house correspondents shortly after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa, Kukah said Nigerians always cried more than the bereaved, while politicians fixed their problems.

Kukah said, as quoted by Vanguard newspaper:

"We ordinary people cry more than the bereaved. The important thing is politicians will fix their problems.

“Rivers State is a place that is very dear to me because I have been associated with them for a very long period of time.

“But look, when politicians fight, don’t get carried away because they have their capacity to fix their quarrel.

“And I hope and pray that Rivers state will sooner rather than later reposition because it is not an insignificant part of Nigeria."

