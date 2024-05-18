There is a new twist regarding the crisis rocking Rivers state as Governor Sim Fubara hits at his predecessor

Rivers state governor Fubara in his one-year-report card, has scored his government high above Nysom Wike's administration

Fubara maintained that Wike performed woefully in his eight years in government, noting that "so far, Rivers was below the benchmark in the medical position of all the states"

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has asserted that the success of service and project delivery within his first year in office is better than the eight years spent by Nyesom Wike's administration.

1-year-in-office: Fubara taunts Wike

As reported by The Punch, Fubara made this statement at Ngo Town, during the inauguration of the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road project, in Andoni local government area on Saturday, May 18.

According to the governor, the accomplishments were secured within three months that his administration had settled down to work, given the festering political crisis.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Nelson Chukwudi, confirmed this development in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday.

He, however, assured all that in the next six months, Rivers people should expect to see evidence of the significant investment that his administration has made to change the narrative, Daily Independent reported.

He said:

“I was in the Nigerian Governors’ Forum meeting on Wednesday, and we were given an update from the chart on the medical position of all the states. It was in zones.

“You won’t believe that in that chart, everything that has to do with enrollment, even the level of facilities that is on the ground in that assessment, Rivers State was classified as below benchmark. It is a pity.

“It is not something that just happened in a day. It is not something that just happened during my time in government. No, no. It is a statistic collated over a period of time.”

Fubara vows to deal with Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has revealed a plan to probe and prosecute his predecessor, Nyesom Wike's administration in Rivers state.

Fubara disclosed his plan at Dagogo Iboroma's inauguration as the attorney general of Rivers state on Monday, May 13.

The governor's comment came after Wike expressed regret in nominating Fubara as his successor and vowed to correct his mistake at the right time.

