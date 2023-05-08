The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has applied for the live telecast of the presidential tribunal

Atiku says it was necessary because the issue in court is a national priority and must not elude the electorates who participated in the elections

He also prayed to the tribunal to withdraw the certificate of return of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the much anticipated presidential election petition tribunal, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has filled out an application requesting a live telecast of proceedings at the appellate court.

The former Vice President will go head-to-head with the president-elect and All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to challenge his mandate.

Atiku Abubakar appealed to the tribunal to withdraw Tinubu's certificate of return due to the invalidity of his emergence as president-elect. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by Punch, the motion brought before the court by the legal representatives of Atiku led by Chris Uche, SAN, applied for “An order directing the Court’s Registry and the parties on modalities for admission of Media Practitioners and their Equipment into the courtroom.”

On why they are applying for live coverage, Atiku noted that the applications before the tribunal is a matter of national interest and should be seen by all while the proceedings are ongoing.

He stated that electorates and citizens across the federation are entitled to have first-hand participation in the tribunal as its concerns them more as significant stakeholders of the election.

As contained in the motion, Atiku further argued that:

“With the huge and tremendous technological advances and developments in Nigeria and beyond, including the current trend by this court towards embracing electronic procedures, virtual hearing and electronic filing, a departure from the rules to allow a regulated televising of the proceedings in this matter is in consonance with the maxim that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.

“Televising court proceedings is not alien to this court, and will enhance public confidence.”

Atiku appeals for withdrawal of Tinubu's certificate of return

Meanwhile, Atiku's legal team also appealed to the tribunal to withdraw Tinubu's certificate of return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They described INEC's declaration of Tinubu as president-elect as invalid and contravened the statutory provision of the Electoral Act 2022.

Tinubu's legal team, on the other hand, has since countered the application notifying the court that their application lacked legal competence.

Atiku, Obi, Makinde, Ayu Reunite

In another development, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, has been spotted with Peter Obi of the Labour Party at the burial of Seriake Dickson's mother in Bayelsa state.

The duo were also spotted with former PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu and the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, a member of the G5 governors of the PDP.

Some analysts have posited that the defection of Peter Obi from the PDP and the agitation of the G5 governors scuttle the chances of Atiku becoming Nigeria's president in the 2023 election.

