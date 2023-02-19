Although fighting for what they term inclusiveness, fairness, and equity in the national affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the G5 governors, otherwise known as Integrity Group members, are not together in their presidential choice ahead of the February 25 election.

This has led political observers and commentators to assume that Governor Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, and Ifeanyi Ugwunayi seem to have had an agreement to freely choose any candidate each of them desires.

Following recent happenings, Legit.ng has observed who among Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu each of the aggrieved governors of the PDP is leaning towards.

The G5 governors have their different candidates to support during the presidential election (Photo: @GovWike, @atiku, Mr. Peter Obi, Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Twitter

Governor Wike

Having had multiple meetings with all the frontline standard bearers across parties, the Rivers state governor appears to be favouring Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) whom he hosted in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, February 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This special courtesy from Wike to Tinubu is one he has never accorded to the former Lagos governor's rivals in the coming election and it has led the PDP to openly declare that the Rivers governor is now a member of the ruling party.

However, Wike during his meeting with the APC's national leader on Wednesday stated that he is not campaigning for or against him.

Governor Ortom

Without ambiguity, the Benue governor has made it sufficiently clear that he is pitching his tent with Obi, the Labour Party's candidate, in the poll that is just days away.

For Ortom, none of the candidates ranks as high as the former Anambra governor in terms of capacity and competence.

The two-term governor gave his unrelenting support for Obi on Thursday, February 16, during the latter's presidential campaign in Makurdi.

Governor Makinde

Like Wike, the governor of Oyo, Makinde, has not revealed a clear and firm stance on whom he will endorse, even if he hosted Tinubu in Ibadan during his presidential rally in the southwest state on Thursday.

Makinde, in his reception of Tinubu, said the people of the state will vote for a presidential candidate whose election will promote equity, justice, and unity in Nigeria.

However, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, Makinde said he will stand with the Yoruba people during the election.

This message which at the time came across to the PDP camp as a solidarity position with Tinubu was relayed by the Oyo state deputy governor, Bayo Lawal, on Makinde's behalf.

Governor Ugwuanyi

There are indications that the Enugu governor has returned to the candidate of his party, Atiku, whom he warmly received recently when the former vice-president visited the state for a presidential rally.

Governor Ikpeazu

For the Abia governor, the agitation of the embittered G-5 governors of the PDP transcends the forthcoming 2023 general election.

But just to be clear on whom these southeast governors are standing with, Ortom recently revealed:

“I can tell you, both Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu have agreed in principle to give Atiku the requisite support to win in their respective states”.

Details emerge as G5 governors meet in Ibadan, take decision on presidential candidate to Support

The G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had finally abandoned their attempt to endorse a single presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The G5, Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Wednesday, January 4, for the flag-off of the re-election campaign of the host governor, Seyi Makinde.

2023 presidential election: G5 Governors meet

Ahead of the rally scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 5, the G5 Governors reportedly held a meeting on Wednesday night in order to consider the emerging reality.

Source: Legit.ng