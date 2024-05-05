The Ondo state police command has arrested a 39-year-old fruit seller, Dolapo Babalola for killing his cousin, friend and three other persons

Dolapo confessed to have killed the victims by hitting their heads with a fat stone and a stick when they struggled with him

He also narrated how he dismembered their body parts and sold them to ritualists in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

Akure, Ondo state - A 39-year-old suspect, Babalola Dolapo Daniel, has narrated how he killed his cousin, and childhood friend, Opeyemi Oyelakina and sold their body parts to ritualists in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Dolapo also stole his friend’s motorcycle at Oke-Igbo, in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo local government area of Ondo state.

Dolapo said he took victims’ bodies to an herbalist in Ondo Photo credit:@/EmekaGift100

Source: Twitter

The Ondo state police command disclosed that Dolapo also confessed to having killed three other persons.

As reported by The Nation, the fruit seller confessed that he hit his victims with a stick and a stone before making away with their motorcycles.

“At the point where we snatched motorcycles, anyone who struggled with me in the process got hit on the head with a fat stone and a stick.”

The police said:

“In October 2023, the suspect and one Sikiru Mutiu aka S.K killed his childhood friend, dismembered his body and handed them to herbalists identified as Mujeeb Lawal and Shina Ojo for rituals.”

How man killed cousin, friend for a ritual

According to Leadership, he confessed that:

”I have killed five people including my cousin and my friend, and snatched their motorcycles. I killed Opeyemi who is my friend, and sold the motorcycle to one man in Ibadan called Toheed. I do not sell human parts but I took part of one of my victims’ bodies to an herbalist in Ondo who promised to give me an Ifa Oracle.”

The herbalists said they used the body parts to prepare spiritual soap.

Source: Legit.ng