The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council has declared that Governor Nyesom Wike, has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the PDP's campaign council, this conclusion came from the visit of the APC's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to Wike in Rivers on Wednesday, February 15.

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday, February 16, the council’s spokesman in the state, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, said Tinubu’s visit, which had Wike’s full cabinet members in attendance revealed the truth about which political platform he belongs to, Leadership reports.

The full statement read:

“Today marked the end of all speculations by Nigerians and hypocritical denials by Governor Nyesom Wike of his current political standing as Wike play host to the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the council chamber of the Rivers State Government House with all members of the Rivers State executive council present.

“This has not only justified the consistent position of the Rivers state Presidential Campaigns Council that Governor Wike who has wholly engaged himself in anti party activities, has criminalized the mandate of the People’s Democratic Party who offered him the platform upon which he was elected governor.

“The utterances of Governor Wike in time past against President Buhari’s policies and poor performance in governance and the manner in which the Governor vilified and spoke despicably about Bola Ahmed Tinubu for telling Nigerians that he wants to continue Buhari’s legacy of good works, is diagnostic that he has no single strand of integrity and credibility left in him for turning around not just to embrace but to consummate his marriage to a party he described as Cancer.

“The show of shame is seen to have been ignorantly celebrated by his minions who are all soon to become internally displaced politicians if they don’t return to good reasoning.

“The people of Rivers state would have benefited more if the Five hundred million Naira that was disbursed for the failed mobilization of people to the APC presidential rally was voted into SMEs for wealth and job creation for the surging population of unemployed youths or for the payments of retirees benefits and gratuity.

“It’s now obvious why Governor Wike ran to the courts to seek judicial asylum knowing he was about playing his highly predictable last game of desecrating the mandate of The People’s Democratic Party.

“Governor Wike as a lawyer should know that you can not suspend the hands of justice in perpetuity while you continue to break all known laws that govern a system. The day of reckoning is here. The leadership of the party must act to save what is left of the PDP in Rivers State.”

Wike reveals how Tinubu rejected offer to join PDP, work against Buhari in 2019

Governor Nyesom Wike recalled how the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, rejected their offers to work against President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election in 2019.

The Rivers state governor said he was asked to persuade Tinubu to join the PDP and work against President Buhari following a meeting he (Wike) had with former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Aminu Tambuwal between 2017 and 2018.

Wike spoke on Wednesday, February 15, when Tinubu and other APC chieftains paid him a visit at the Rivers state Government House in Port Harcourt

Source: Legit.ng