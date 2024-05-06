DJ Cuppy has made fun of her single statue and the name she used to write on forms when asked certain questions

In her post, she noted that she was so single that when they asked her for her emergency contact, she would write Jesus

Many of her fans shared mixed reactions to her tweet as some advised her on the best thing to do about her status

Billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has triggered massive reactions online after she made fun of being single.

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had expressed regret for saying yes to a person, her former fiancé she was supposed to say no to.

In her post, she noted that she has taken her single status to another level as she used to write Jesus's name as her emergency contact.

DJ Cuppy makes fun of her relationship statue. Photo credit @cuppymusic

DJ Cuppy made fun of herself

DJ Cuppy has always opened up about her love life, so her post didn't come as a surprise to her fans.

The Master degree holder also made fun of herself by using laughing emojis at the end of her post.

See the tweet here:

How fans reacted to the tweet

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer and DJ. Here are some of the comments below:

@TheDamiForeign:

"Na sugar mummy u go later be."

@rutie_xx:

"Husband will come, cuppy!"

@officialmarcorn:

"Using your singleness as cruise shows how deeply being single hurts you, i can see through you."

@ESosominiki:

"Cuppy that’s me and you soon. I will take care of you.. I will take you round the world."

@flowzpam:

"Call me baby."

@bentdaniels:

"Omo me I know the stage way you don dey. I swear when nobody go ask you about your relationship, you begin create delulu for head begin post relationship memes and write for WhatsApp status like say nothing do you but deep down you wan craze. Me and you… twins."

@Rainespanthera:

"When your papa and mama and siblings still dey , Rich people problem no sha plenty."

@iamdakejr:

"Sounds like what someone who is planning her wedding next week would say lol."

@slay_jimmy:

"This one has not recovered."

