“Being Single Truly Hurts You”: DJ Cuppy Says She Writes Jesus As Emergency Contact, Fans React
- DJ Cuppy has made fun of her single statue and the name she used to write on forms when asked certain questions
- In her post, she noted that she was so single that when they asked her for her emergency contact, she would write Jesus
- Many of her fans shared mixed reactions to her tweet as some advised her on the best thing to do about her status
Billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has triggered massive reactions online after she made fun of being single.
Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had expressed regret for saying yes to a person, her former fiancé she was supposed to say no to.
In her post, she noted that she has taken her single status to another level as she used to write Jesus's name as her emergency contact.
Toke Makinwa shares desire to begin a fellowship for Christian believers: "I want to experience God"
DJ Cuppy made fun of herself
DJ Cuppy has always opened up about her love life, so her post didn't come as a surprise to her fans.
The Master degree holder also made fun of herself by using laughing emojis at the end of her post.
See the tweet here:
How fans reacted to the tweet
Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer and DJ. Here are some of the comments below:
@TheDamiForeign:
"Na sugar mummy u go later be."
@rutie_xx:
"Husband will come, cuppy!"
@officialmarcorn:
"Using your singleness as cruise shows how deeply being single hurts you, i can see through you."
@ESosominiki:
"Cuppy that’s me and you soon. I will take care of you.. I will take you round the world."
@flowzpam:
"Call me baby."
@bentdaniels:
"Omo me I know the stage way you don dey. I swear when nobody go ask you about your relationship, you begin create delulu for head begin post relationship memes and write for WhatsApp status like say nothing do you but deep down you wan craze. Me and you… twins."
@Rainespanthera:
"When your papa and mama and siblings still dey , Rich people problem no sha plenty."
@iamdakejr:
"Sounds like what someone who is planning her wedding next week would say lol."
@slay_jimmy:
"This one has not recovered."
Speed Darlington talks about DJ Cuppy
Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington had said that he can't marry ladies like DJ Cuppy who are from a well-to-do background,
According to him, it is only those who are not doing well financially that would be hustling to get married to a lady from such homes.
He noted that such ladies must have had challenges that was why they didn't get married.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng