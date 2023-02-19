The five PDP aggrieved governors have finally taken made their positions known ahead of the presidential election

The governors have taken different routes as it suits their political relevance after the nationwide contest

A few days before the presidential election, the governors endorsed different presidential candidates after failing to agree on one person

FCT, Abuja - A report by Vanguard indicates that the G-5 governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have endorsed different presidential candidates after failing to collectively agree on who to support.

The Governor Nyesom Wike-led group had hinted at the possibility of backing a single presidential candidate other than PDP's Atiku Abubakar should the party's national chairman, Senator Iyiorchia Ayu remain in office.

They have consistently argued that the PDP constitution provides that party and elective positions be zoned between northern Nigeria and the southern part of the country.

Having realised that their choice of candidates may either promote or adversely affect their individual political fortunes, the governors have settled for candidates they believe would advance their chances.

Aside from Wike who is not contesting for any electoral position, his four other colleagues are on the ballot.

While Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo is seeking a second term in office, Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu are contesting to be senators.

Makinde and Wike are being speculated to have given tacit support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Ortom has not hidden his preference for Peter Obi and he has publicly endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate.

A top-ranking member of the party, who pleaded anonymity said Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi are fully backing Atiku.

His words:

“I can tell you, both Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu have agreed in principle to give Atiku the requisite support to win in their respective states”

Seven days to election, G-5 yet to adopt presidential candidate

Similarly, Punch newspaper reports that less than one week to the election, the G-5 governors have failed to adopt a presidential candidate.

According to the report, the ambitions of the governors had made it impossible for them to agree on who to choose as a group.

PDP member openly campaigns for Obi in Lagos

Meanwhile, a PDP member was recently video-taped campaigning for Obi in Lagos state.

While campaigning for his party, the PDP member urged residents of Lagos to vote for Obi during the presidential election.

He, however, urged them to vote for Abdul-Azeez Adediran, the party's governorship candidate during the March 11 gubernatorial election.

Pro-Atiku group says PDP candidate will release Nnamdi Kanu if elected

On its part, the leader of the South East Grand Cohesion Alliance for Atiku, Kenneth Uzumaki Austin has urged the southeast to accept the olive branch offered to the region by Atiku.

Austin made the call while arguing that Obi lacks the necessary wherewithal to win the presidential contest.

He said Atiku, if elected president, will within the first 100 days in office, ensure that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is released unconditionally.

