A dispatch rider has blown Nigerians away with his stellar performance in the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The young man said he decided to challenge himself by taking the exam because someone gave him a free form

The excited dispatch rider marvelled at his performance, saying he surpassed expectations and proved that dedication knows no bound

A dispatch rider, Oladipo Joseph, has celebrated his outstanding performance in the UTME.

An excited Joseph displayed his UTME result on TikTok and revealed some gave him a free form to take the exam.

The dispatch rider scored 366 in the 2024 UTME. Photo Credit: @dispatch.riderk

The dispatch rider showed a screenshot of a text message with his UTME score. He got 366 on aggregate: 95 in English, 88 in physics, 92 in biology and 91 in chemistry.

Celebrating his feat, Joseph said he surpassed expectations and proved dedication knows no bounds. He wrote:

"Revving up on the roads as a dispatch rider, I decided to challenge myself and took on the JAMB exam. Surpassing expectations, my results roared with success, proving that dedication knows no bounds.

"Whether navigating through city streets or conquering academic milestones, I'm fueled by determination and driven towards excellence. Here's to breaking stereotypes and embracing the thrill of pursuing passions beyond the ordinary!"

Joseph ranks among the 0.5% of candidates who scored 300 and above in the exam.

People commend the dispatch rider

Queeniemhidey25 said:

"Congratulations bro Go and post it on twitter you will get a scholarship."

Pepperoni said:

"Find a way sir you already have something you’re doing. Starting is hard but when you go finish you no go imagine am."

evaristus said:

"I pray you find help like I did bro… you are blessed."

bjl said:

"How did you do it now?"

only1tisor said:

"Go to school and continue your dispatch business. Link up with those food vendors within your campus and other vendors."

Be(YOU)tiful precious said:

"Wish I could sponsor you but I’ll engage with your video so your helper can see it."

Valentine said:

"And pablet get 121.

"Dey Happy say she pass cut off ."

