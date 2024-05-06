The Silverbird Group founder and former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has backed the Lagos-Calabar highway project

In a video that has gone viral, shared on Sunday, May 5, the former Bayelsa senator commended President Tinubu, describing it as a “symbol of hope for a brighter future”

While showering praises on Dave Umahi's supervision of the project, he sent a strong warning to Atiku and Peter Obi

A former senator in the Eighth Assembly, Ben Murray-Bruce, has described critics of the ongoing 700Km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as enemies of progress who “should not ply the road when it is completed.”

Former Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, chides Atiku and Peter Obi over criticism of the Lagos-Calabar Highway project. Photo credit: @benmurraybruce, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Lagos-Calabar highway: Bruce lambasts Atiku, Obi

Recall that the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi criticised the Lagos-Calabar high describing it as a “white elephant project”.

They maintained that the project does not reflect the needs of Nigerians, given the country's prevailing economic hardship.

However, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, Edo and Delta state governors, have lauded the president for initiating the construction of the coastal highway project.

But reacting via a video shared on his X (Twitter) account on Sunday, May 5, the former Bayelsa senator applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the initiative.

The media mogul described the project as a “proof of the transformative power of visionary leadership by President Bola Tinubu.”

Speaking further, Bruce described Umahi as a man of “dedication at the helm of affairs.”

The former PDP senator tweeted:

"A new era in Nigeria’s transportation history has begun. Watch to find out. There has never been anything like this."

“This is why it is surprising that some disgruntled people are opposing this project. I would suggest that such enemies of progress should not ply the road when it is completed and stick to the old long treacherous routes,” Bruce added.

Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: Umahi attacks Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that David Umahi, the minister of works, accused Obi of inciting Igbo people against the Bola Tinubu-led government.

Obi stated that the funds could be put to better use if channelled into the rehabilitation of wrecked roads across the country.

