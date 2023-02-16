The governor of rivers state has revealed his stand in supporting APC flagbearer Bola Tinubu or against him

During the APC presidential campaign council's visit to the Rivers State Government House on Wednesday, February 15, Wike revealed his position that he is neither in support nor against Tinubu

Wike further acknowledged that Tinubu has all the unique qualities required of a leader, to rule Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has revealed his support for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike, on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, when he received the former Governor of Lagos State and his presidential campaign team in Port Harcourt, said he is neither working for Tinubu nor against Tinubu.

Wike reveals his position regarding support for or against Tinubu. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Wike finally declares stance for Tinubu

In a video making rounds the internet, Wike noted that the truth must be told and that Tinubu has all it takes to rule the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), further revealed he is not happy with the way President Muhammadu Buhari is handling the cash crunch in the country, and how the leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disobeyed the Supreme Court's order on use of old naira notes.

Video of Wike and Tinubu

Watch the VIDEO here.

2023 presidency: Wike reveals how Tinubu rejected offer to join PDP, work against Buhari in 2019

Governor Nyesom Wike has recalled how the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, rejected their offers to work against President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election in 2019.

The Rivers state governor said he was asked to persuade Tinubu to join the PDP and work against President Buhari following a meeting he (Wike) had with former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Aminu Tambuwal between 2017 and 2018.

Wike spoke on Wednesday, February 15, when Tinubu and other APC chieftains paid him a visit at the Rivers state Government House in Port Harcourt.

PDP Family Commotion Heightens as Suspended Nnamani Reaffirms Support for Tinubu Sues PDP, Ayu

The ongoing crisis within the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reached a heated point as a suspended party member, lawmaker and former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, has filed a litigation against the party and its national leadership.

Senator Nnamani's decision to sue the party was informed by the conclusion of the PDP to sanction his suspension as an eligible member of the party based on the premise of anti-party activities.

It will be recalled that Senator Nnamani, a PDP member, publicly declared his support for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng