Five opposition party have declared their full support for the All Progressives Congress, a few days to the presidential election

This is as the opposition parties in Oyo state throw their weight behind the ambition of the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, February 22

According to the opposition parties, Tinubu has all it takes to transform Nigeria and revamp the economy

The ambition of the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received yet another major boost.

A few days before the 2023 presidential election, five opposition political parties in Oyo State endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, Tinubu, as their preferred candidate in this Saturday’s, February 25, election.

Five opposition parties back Tinubu's presidential ambition in Oyo state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The details of the opposition parties

The parties are Action Alliance; African Action Congress; Action Peoples Party and Booth Party, a report by The Punch confirmed.

This decision was taken by their respective gubernatorial candidates at a press conference in Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday, February 22, while the Young Peoples Party State Chairman, Adedeji Adeyemi, who spoke on phone to newsmen was represented by his vice, Adesola Adedeji.

The gubernatorial candidate of the AAC, Okedara said,

“I am giving my support to Tinubu and I have directed my people, our supporters to vote en masse for Tinubu on Saturday because he shares our manifestos in terms of infrastructures, youth empowerment, education, health care delivery and security for all Nigerians.”

Why they are backing Tinubu, the parties gives reason

The Booth party governorship candidate, Okunade said he had directed his followers as well to support Tinubu.

“Bola Tinubu has fought tirelessly to sustain democracy in Nigeria and that made him be the most appropriate for the presidency because he would enhance constitutional democracy and rule of law,” he added.

