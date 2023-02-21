Bishop Feyi Daniels of the IReign Christian Family has predicted that Bola Tinubu of the APC would be announced as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

The cleric also disclosed that he saw Peter Obi, the presidential torchbearer of the Labour Party, crying in his revelation because he lost the poll

According to the Bishop, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP will never be President of Nigeria and he has told him that in 2019

Bishop Feyi Daniels, a senior pastor at the IReign Christian Family, has been in a viral video prophesizing that Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential torchbearer, will be announced as the winner of the forthcoming election.

In the video, the cleric said he saw Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election scheduled to hold on February 25, adding that in the revelation, he saw what Tinubu was putting on while demonstrating how he was acting.

Bishop Feyi Daniels has predicted that Bola Tinubu of the APC will win the 2023 presidential election Photo Credit: Atiku bubakar, Peter Obi

Tinubu is one of the leading presidential candidates in the poll. Other leading candidates in the election Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi.

Speaking on other candidates in the poll, the religious leader said, "I saw Peter Obi crying, red eye in tears, proper tears", while stating that he saw Atiku in a very sober mood because he lost the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that:

"I told Atiku 4 years ago that he would never sit to become the president of Nigeria, and that is still written in stone, he will never, so there is nothing to bother, he should just go home and keep his money"

Bishop Daniels is one of the many clerics who have reportedly received revelations on who next Nigeria's president would be.

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng