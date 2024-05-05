A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable West Frimabo Paul, has explained why the party will do everything to keep Nyesom Wike

Lagos state - A ward chairman in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA of Lagos state, Honourable West Frimabo Paul, said the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike is an asset to the party but not indispensable.

West said the PDP values and respects the former Rivers state governor and will do everything to keep him.

West said PDP considers Wike as an asset

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, May 4.

Why PDP wants to keep Wike

The PDP chieftain, however, said keeping Wike will depend on the findings and decisions of the disciplinary committee.

“Wike is not and can never be bigger or stronger than the leadership of the PDP. Wike is a member and will be treated as a member. The party respects him and will continue to respect him.

“The party values him and will continue to value him. Wike is agreeable an asset yet not indispensable. The party loves Wike and will want to do everything within its powers to keep him as a member but this solely depends on the findings and decisions of the disciplinary committee.”

Why PDP has not sanctioned Wike

West further stated that the PDP has not sanctioned the FCT minister despite openly disobeying the party's directive, because its constitution guides its operations.

He explained that Wike will continue to enjoy all the privileges of being a PDP member until Udom Emmanuel’s Disciplinary Committee finds him guilty of anti-party activities.

“Wike will continue to enjoy the privileges of being a PDP member because the Party is a core Democratic party and is guided by its constitution.”

How Tinubu tried to make Fubara slave to Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that West urged Wike to allow Governor Sim Fubara and Rivers state to breathe. West said Wike cannot control the oil-rich south-south state from the nation’s capital, Abuja.

West said Wike did not make Fubara but the good people of Rivers state who trooped out in large numbers to vote him as their governor during the 2023 election.

He said Fubara would govern Rivers state independently without being controlled by any Godfather.

