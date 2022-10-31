Governor Seyi Makinde has made it clear that concerning the 2023 presidential election, his loyalty stands with the Yoruba people

Makinde sent this message to Asiwaju Boka Ahmed Tinubu during the APC candidate's meeting with the Afenifere group in Oyo on Sunday, October 30

The message may sound a Makinde's solidarity move with Tinubu, considering that the governor is one of the PDP bigwigs who are at odds with Atiku Abubakar

Oyo - In what might come across as a solidarity message to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has spoken on whom he will back during the 2023 presidential election.

In a message sent through the state's deputy governor, Bayo Lawal, during the reception of Tinubu by Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere, Seyi said he will stand with the Yoruba tribe in the coming election.

Makinde said he stands with the Yoruba people in 2023 (Photo: @seyindemakinde)

Source: Facebook

Makinde, as stated by Lawal, said that despite differences in political background between him and the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s flagbearer, his loyalty lies with the Yoruba people.

A video of the deputy governor relaying Makinde's message was shared by Vanguard via Twitter.

Watch the video below:

2023 presidency: Afenifere endorsed Tinubu? Details of Tinubu's meeting with Yoruba leaders emerge

Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, said Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, "offers the best opportunity to produce a government that will usher in a new era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability."

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the group's National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, on Sunday.

Omololu said the group's leaders took the position following Tinubu's visit to Pa Famuyide Fasoranti's Akure residence on Sunday.

It was gathered that Pa Fasoranti, Afenifere leader, and leaders from all parts of Yorubaland were present at the meeting.

Why did Tinubu meet with Afenifere leaders in Akure?

According to the statement, Tinubu briefed the Afenifere leaders about his 2023 presidential bid and presented his manifesto to them.

Among others, the APC presidential candidate promised to make Nigeria a greater and more prosperous nation where democratic rights, rule of law, justice and fairness will reign supreme if elected.

Source: Legit.ng