The G5 Governors met in Ibadan on Wednesday night, January 4, ahead of Seyi Makinde's re-election rally on Thursday

Reports indicate that the aggrieved PDP governors may have abandoned their attempt to endorse a single presidential candidate to peculiar political realities in their states

It was gathered that Makinde and Wike were not leaning toward Peter Obi but Ortom has not hidden his support for the LP candidate

Also, Governors Okezie and Ikpeazu have allegedly resolved not to announce their preferred candidates for the time being

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Ibadan, Oyo state - A report by Nigerian Tribune indicates that the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have finally abandoned their attempt to endorse a single presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

According to the newspaper, members of the G5, Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Wednesday, January 4, for the flag-off of the re-election campaign of the host governor, Seyi Makinde.

2023 presidential election: G5 Governors meet

Ahead of the rally scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 5, the G5 Governors reportedly held a meeting on Wednesday night in order to consider the emerging reality.

The governors were said to have conceded that local political realities in different states may make it impossible for members of the Integrity Group to back only one presidential candidate.

Nigerian Tribune stated that its findings showed that Governors Wike and Makinde are not leaning towards the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, contrary to the previous speculations that they may back the flagbearer endorsed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Also, both Okezie and Ikpeazu have allegedly resolved to keep their preferred candidates to their chest for the time being.

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom has not hidden his support for Obi as he backed Obasanjo for endorsing the former governor of Anambra state.

What the G5 Governors resolved to do, source reveals

A source cited by Nigerian Tribune said the goal of Wednesday’s meeting was for the aggrieved PDP governors to encourage each other to take a position that is consistent with their state’s political reality in order not to jeopardise their personal ambitions.

It was gathered that the Ibadan meeting would produce a common stand where the governors will be allowed to stick to their individual preferences.

The source said Wike and Makinde will be able to openly canvas support for their choice whenever they choose to come out with their position.

As for Ikpeazu and Uguanyi who are yet to indicate their preferred candidates, the meeting alleged resolved to encourage them to silently back their choice should it be other than the presidential the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The governors are expected to continue to manage the situation since they would not want to create the perception of a crack within their ranks.

“So, they will keep on managing the peculiar circumstances because they don’t want to be divided. They won’t want the division to spill over," the source was quoted as saying.

Source: Legit.ng