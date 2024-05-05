Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed that there are political crisis rocking the south-south state

Fubara said his administration is focused on making an impact in the lives of Rivers people and is not aware of any crisis

He added that his government has chosen to be focused under the unwarranted pressure from the political spheres

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state said there are no political issues or crises in the oil-rich south-south state.

Fubara said his administration is focused on touching the core needs of the people of Rivers state.

Fubara says he's focused on making impact Photo credit:Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS/Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

He stated this when he received members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday, May 4, Channels Television reports.

“As far as we are concerned, there are no political issues. I had seen a movie many years ago, entitled, ‘Devil’s Advocate.’ I believe some of you must have seen that movie too,”

“One of the starring characters: Al Pacino said, that pressure makes some people retreat or fail, and to others, it makes them become focused on succeeding. We have chosen to be focused under this pressure.”

Fubara's Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, May 5. The Punch reports.

Fubara said the unwarranted political crisis has helped him to remain focused on making a positive impact on the lives of the people.

Legit.ng recalls that Dele Momodu alleged that the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike is fighting Fubara over the treasury of Rivers state.

Momodu said President Bola Tinubu wanted Wike to get hold of Rivers state to not only give him votes but a structure of money, a structure of having direct access to the treasury.

