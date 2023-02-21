Atiku Abubakar has expressed confidence that Governor Nyesom Wike can't convince Rivers people to vote for Bola Tinubu

The PDP presidential candidate stated that Tinubu's candidacy does not appeal to the average Rivers resident

The former vice president noted that Wike is aware of Tinubu's unpopularity in the state, hence his refusal to publicly endorse the APC presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said Governor Nyesom Wike can't deliver Rivers state to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Atiku made the comment via his special assistant on public communications. Mr Phrank Shaibu, who addressed the press in Abuja on Tuesday, February 21.

Atiku says Governor Wike is a political paperweight incapable of convincing Rivers residents to vote Tinubu. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

Rumours have been rife that Wike has instructed his foot soldiers to ensure Tinubu wins Rivers state.

Shaibu said:

"Even the dead know that the APC can never win in Rivers state. Wike cannot deliver his polling unit to Tinubu.

''He is aware of this, and that is why he is not bold enough to come out with his full chest to ask the people of the state to vote for Bola Tinubu. Instead, he is chasing shadows, making innuendos.

"At least Rotimi Amaechi was brave enough to dump the PDP and defect to the APC in 2015 and openly campaigned for President Muhammadu Buhari against his kinsman, President Goodluck Jonathan. This is what real men do when they have the conviction.

''Wike said he would announce his preferred candidate in January 2023. Three weeks have passed, but he is not brave enough to do so."

He alleged that Wike's only strategy was to give some miscreants money to incite violence on the election day to suppress the voter turnout.

He further said Rivers had become the most volatile state during elections since Wike began running for office.

Shaibu called on the Nigeria Police Force, the military and other security agencies of government to give special attention to Rivers state by deploying additional boots on the ground during and after elections.

