The governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, has declared his support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate

Ortom on Thursday, February 16, stated that Obi stands tall above other candidates in terms of competence

The governor added that with Obi leading Nigeria, citizens can go to bed not having to worry about insecurity

Markudi, Benue - Governor Samuel Ortom has explained why is supporting Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate to become Nigeria's next president.

Ortom who on Thursday, February 16, during a town hall meeting by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Markudi advised Nigerians to vote based on competence and not sentiments claimed that both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed the country, PM News reports.

The Benue governor opined that in terms of capacity, Obi is ahead of the other presidential candidates, and, therefore, urged fellow citizens to vote for him come February 25.

In Ortom's view, the former Anambra governor will fix issues of insecurity such that Nigerians can sleep with both eyes closed.

Speaking on Obi's running mate, Ahmed Datti, Ortom noted that he is a young man who despite being a senator, owns two universities and is ready to add value to the ex-governor's agenda for Nigeria.

His words:

“If you make an analysis of the three front runners you will discover that Peter Obi’s quality is outstanding. Did you see any other person insulting Peter Obi? Obi will do the right thing for Nigeria.

“He will provide security and make sure we sleep with our two eyes closed. This thing is not about party. I am not in Labour Party but I am working for Peter Obi.

“You know I am also contesting election and I have others who are also contesting and for easy coordination vote for us in the party we are.

“You can imagine the highest position Ahmed Datti attained in this country. He is a senator but you can see he has two universities. He is a young man, who is sound and willing to add more values to Obi’s value when they are elected."

Ortom had endorsed the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Ortom, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party's G-5 governors endorsed Peter Obi in Benue on Thursday, February 16.

Members of the G-5 governors of the PDP include Governors Ortom, Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Benue, Rivers, Oyo, Abia, and Enugu states.

