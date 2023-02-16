The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has endorsed the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Ortom, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party's G-5 governors endorsed Peter Obi in Benue on Thursday, February 16.

Governor Samuel Ortom told Nigerians to support Peter Obi's presidential ambition. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Members of the G-5 governors of the PDP include Governors Ortom, Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Benue, Rivers, Oyo, Abia and Enugu states.

The PDP governors have constantly registered their grievances against some of the actions of the party including the failure of Iyorchia Ayu to resign as the party's national chairman after the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as PDP's presidential candidate.

In a video trending on social media and seen by Legit.ng, the governor was heard telling the youths that they must support Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state.

The governor said in the video:

"Rise up and support Peter Obi."

Following his statement, the youths gathered at the meeting began chanting, "Obi", "Obi", "Obi" in unison.

Watch the video below:

Also confirming the authenticity of the video, the chief press secretary to the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur told Legit.ng that his principal supports Obi's presidential ambition.

Ikyur said:

"Yes, he (Governor Ortom) did.

Continuing in a text, Ikyur added that the endorsement of the Labour Party's flag bearer by the governor took place on Thursday, February 16.

He added:

"It took place today. Royal Choice Hotels, Makurdi. It was a meeting of the Obidients Movement ahead of February 25, 2023."

