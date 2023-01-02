Former Governor Gboyega Oyetola has continued to top discussion in the polity as he returns to Osun state recently

Oyetola who just returned from Saudi Arabia where he performed the Lesser Hajj revealed God told him he would reclaim his mandate this year and Tinubu will become POresident in 2023

Reacting, Osun's new Governor, Ademola Adeleke in a statement signed by his aide disclosed "Oyetola is hearing from the devil"

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has urged his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to stop listening to the devil’s whispering on a possible return to office as governor, The Punch reported.

Adeleke made this assertion while reacting to Oyetola, who, while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress in Osogbo, said he heard from God that he would return to office as governor and that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would be elected president.

Ademola Adeleke blasts Oyetola

A statement by the spokesperson for the governor, Olawale Rasheed, on behalf of Adeleke, then declared that,

“God is of justice, equity and honesty, not of electoral banditry and deceit.

“The holy books even noted that the devil’s whispering is real and no one should mistake the voice of the devil for God. Our Almighty God has spoken resoundingly in favour of a new Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. Mr Oyetola should better be reading ‘auzubilahi mina shaytani rajeem’ so he could hear the true voice of God – that a new leader is anointed by divine will for Osun people.”

Reminding Oyetola that there was life after losing the election, Adeleke affirmed that Osun people have moved and were at the moment started enjoying “a new governance of openness, accountability, and responsiveness to yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

Adeleke added:

“Osun has launched a new chapter. This new leadership has returned state power to the people who are now feeling the new air of government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Never will Osun be returned to the years of the locust.”

