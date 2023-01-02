Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu has responded to Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's New Year day letter

In endorsing Peter Obi of Labour Party, Obasanjo made reference to Buhari administration taking Nigeria backwards

Responding, Shehu said Obasanjo, is frustrated and jealous of the achievements of President Buhari

Aso Rock - The presidency has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of being jealous of President Muhammadu Buhari for beating his record in national development.

Obasanjo in a New Year message endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and claimed that Nigeria moved from frying pan to fire under Buhari’s administration.

Garba Shehu says Obasanjo's criticisms of the Buhari administration was done out of envy. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

But Buhari's media aide, Garba Shehu on Monday, January 2 faulted the comment, in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

Part of the statement read:

“Clearly, Obasanjo has become even more jealous by adopting a vengeful attitude. To say that ‘frying pan to fire’ is the situation in Nigeria at this time should be read to mean a personal experience to him and we know what that means,” he said in a statement.

“’Hell’ for Obasanjo is when a president, any president that comes after him refuses to be his own puppet, to do as he wishes on all matters and at all times. He then keeps attacking out of frustration.”

Shehu accused Obasanjo of destabilising internal democracy by orchestrating impeachment of governors who were not loyal to him.

He also stated that the former president harrased the judiciary as a sitting president.

He noted:

“The former president deployed federal machinery to remove governors Joshua Dariye, Rashidi Ladoja, Peter Obi, Chris Ngige and Ayo Fayose from office.

“They were the then governors of Plateau, Oyo, Anambra, Anambra and Ekiti, respectively, unjustly removed using the police and secret service under his control.”

He further stated that Obasanjo keeps attacking his principal out of frustration.

His words:

“Obasanjo’s vengeful attitude towards President Buhari is the height of selfishness and little short of moral squalor.”

New Year letter: We must respect Obasanjo, even if you disagree with him - Reno Omokri

Meanwhile, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has reacted to criticisms and condemnation of Obasanjo, after he endorsed Obi.

Omokri in a statement he made public via his Facebook handle, advised Nigerians to be careful the way they speak against Obasanjo, noting that Obasanjo has sacrificed for the country.

He urged those that have insulted Obasanjo to tender apology with immediate effect.

Wike mocks Atiku after Obasanjo endorsed Peter Obi

In a related development, Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has mocked Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, as his former boss, Obasanjo, endorsed Obi.

Atiku served as vice president under the administration of Obasanjo between 1999-2007.

Wike said:

“I was praying that Obasanjo should not say anything. When I saw the letter last night, I was touched. If your principal cannot recommend you, then there is something fundamentally wrong.”

Peter Obi: Dino Melaye dismisses Obasanjo's endorsement

On his part, a spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign organisation, Dino Melaye, says Obasanjo's endorsement of Obi won't affect Atiku's chances.

Melaye also faulted the former president's reference to age as one of the reasons for his action.

The PDP stalwart posited that if the United States could vote 70 years old Joe Biden, then age should not be a barrier to democracy.

