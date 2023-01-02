A development that would shock many, especially the new governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke is the return of Oyetola to the state

This is as the embattled former Governor Oyeola received a warm welcome and prayers as he returned from Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, following his return, the APC members in the state have assured Oyetola of reclaiming the party's mandate in Osun

Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters on Monday welcomed former governor Adegboyega Oyetola into Osun State as he returned from vacation.

Oyetola had left the state before Senator Ademola Adeleke was sworn in on November 28.

Oyetola receives a rousing welcome from APC members as he returns to Osun. Photo credit: Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

Source: Facebook

It was learned that Oyetola was in Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj.

APC chieftains welcome Oyetola, pray for him and as well make a strong vow

On Monday, January 2nd, thousands of APC members, including his supporters, were waiting at Tinubu/Shettima Campaign office, Ogo-Oluwa to welcome the former governor, The Nation reported.

Oyetola arrived at the campaign office where the leadership of APC organised a prayer session for him.

Addressing members after the prayer, Oyetola said he returned to the state to reclaim his mandate and work towards ensuring the success of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the February election, The Sun newspaper added.

Meanwhile, Oyetola is challenging the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke at the Osun State Election Petition.

Source: Legit.ng