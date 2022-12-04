A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state and an ex-officer of the department of state service (DSS), Akin Adeyi, has cried out for help.

Adeyi petitioned the assistant inspector general of police, zone XI, over the allegation of a threat to his life by governor Ademola Adeleke's loyalists in Osun, The Nation reported.

On Saturday, Adeyi's restaurant along Ring road in Osogbo was demolished under the supervision of a PDP chieftain popular in the state, with some men putting on police uniforms.

The petition, which was titled, "Re: Threat to my life - Save my soul, was addressed to the police while the DSS is copied.

Adeyi noted that he had petitioned the agency before over because his life is in danger.

Source: Legit.ng