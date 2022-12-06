The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has confirmed the appointment of Samuel Ayanleye Aina as the new Head of Service

In a statement by his aide, Malam Olawale Rasheed, Aina would be sworn-in on Tuesday, December 6

Meanwhile, Aina replaced Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega, who served in the same capacity under the immediate-past Governor Adegboyega Oyetola's administration

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has appointed Samuel Aina as the new Head of Service.

This move was confirmed by Adeleke’s spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, through a statement issued on Tuesday, December 6, in Osogbo, PM News reported.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has continued to make new changes in the Osun state government. Photo credit: Senator Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

The Osun state Head of Service

Meanwhile, Aina was appointed to replace Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega, who served in the same capacity under the immediate-past Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola's administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Consequently, Aina would be sworn-in this Tuesday by Governor Adeleke, Leadership report added.

Adeleke also approved the appointment of Kazeem Akinleye as his Chief of Staff and Teslim Igbalaye as the Secretary to the State Government.

The governor said the appointments take immediate effect.

PDP chieftain cries for help, says 'my life under threat after exposing Adeleke's certificate's irregularities'

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state and an ex-officer of the department of state service (DSS), Akin Adeyi, has cried out for help.

Adeyi petitioned the assistant inspector general of police, zone XI, over the allegation of a threat to his life by governor Ademola Adeleke's loyalists in Osun.

On Saturday, Adeyi's restaurant along Ring road in Osogbo was demolished under the supervision of a PDP chieftain popular in the state, with some men putting on police uniforms.

Davido's uncle breaks silence on his 6 executive orders, reveals new moves

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state and an uncle to the popular afrobeat single, Davido, has spoken on the 6 executive orders he gave at his inauguration 7 days ago.

Adeleke on Sunday said the orders had been adjudged by analysts as a breathtaking and landmark push in taking the state back to sustainable governance.

The governor also disclosed that he had met with security chiefs in the state, and he has also met with labour leaders in the state while expressing readiness to work with them.

Source: Legit.ng