PDP National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu said the court ruling had nullified the Ibadan convention and reaffirmed a single recognised leadership within the party

The Wike-aligned faction of the PDP described the judgment as a restoration of order amid the party’s ongoing leadership crisis

Party members were urged by Anyanwu to reunite and strengthen the PDP ahead of future political engagements

FCT, Abuja - The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has responded to the recent court ruling nullifying the party’s national convention held in Ibadan, declaring the development as a restoration of order within the party.

Court ruling voids Ibadan convention

Wike-Led PDP Breaks Silence After Court Nullifies Ibadan Convention

Source: UGC

The reaction followed a judgment which invalidated the PDP national convention conducted on November 15 and 16, 2025, effectively overturning decisions reached at the gathering.

The ruling has added a new twist to the ongoing leadership dispute within the opposition party.

Anyanwu declares PDP united under single leadership

Speaking on the development via X, PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, said the judgment had reaffirmed the party’s structure and leadership.

According to him,

“the convention, the so-called convention, on 15th and 16th of November 25 nullified, has no meaning.”

He maintained that the verdict signalled a return to stability within the party, insisting that there is only one recognised leadership.

“For us, PDP, we are asking all PDP faithfuls across the country… that PDP is back and alive, very strong and healthy,” he said.

Call for unity among party members

Anyanwu urged party members, including those who had distanced themselves from the PDP amid the crisis, to return and work together.

He emphasised the need for reconciliation, describing the party as one family despite internal disagreements.

“We are asking all PDP faithfuls across the country, even those in diaspora… that PDP is back. We are one family,” he added.

Leadership crisis continues to unfold

The ruling and subsequent reactions highlight the deepening internal contest for control within the PDP, as rival factions continue to assert legitimacy.

Political observers say the outcome may influence future alignments within the party, particularly as preparations gradually begin ahead of the 2027 general election.

Further developments are expected as stakeholders respond to the court’s decision and its implications for the party’s leadership structure.

Solution to PDP crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Wike asked the PDP to respect the court's judgments on the party's national convention.

The PDP chieftain, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng