This is as Oyetola, on Monday upon his arrival in Osun disclosed God told him the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu will win the 2023 presidency

Oyetola however vowed that he will return as governor of Osun state, noting he traveled to get enough rest

The immediate past governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, said he had a divine revelation that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 polls, Senator Bola Tinubu, would be elected president.

Oyetola also said God told him he would return as governor of Osun State, calling on members of the party to work for the victory of all candidates of the APC at the general election, The Punch reported.

Speaking at a prayer organised by the leadership of the APC to herald Oyetola’s return to the state since leaving office, held in Osogbo on Monday, the ex-governor also said he governed the state well while in office.

He charged the APC members to continue to meet on regular basis and avoid distraction, urging them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards and support Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, at the presidential poll.

“God has told me that he will do two things for us this year. We are going to retrieve our mandate and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will become the president of Nigeria.

“I know that you are scared by what happened but God knows how he does his plans. Everyone has his challenges, I only went to rest, you see I am fresh now. I served Osun wholeheartedly for four years without resting and God intentionally orchestrated my rest for a while,” Oyetola concluded.

