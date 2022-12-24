There was uproar when in July APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu announced Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim, as his running mate

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led the Christian community in Nigeria to speak against the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling party

Jamiu Julius Adebayo, a strong member of the APC and supporter of the APC flagbearer, spoke about the same-faith ticket and other crucial issues in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Despite the uproar trailing the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, Jamiu Julius Adebayo says the ruling party will win in 2023.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Adebayo, a strong supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressed confidence that the APC flagbearer will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Bola Tinubu's decision to pick a fellow Muslim as his running mate angered many Nigerian Christians. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Tinubu drew the anger of the Christian community after picking Kashim Shettima, former Borno governor and fellow Muslim, as his running mate.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) spoke against the same faith ticket. Some Christian APC chieftains also withdrew their support for Tinubu. Recently, former President Goodluck Jonathan also expressed worry about the same fate ticket.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nevertheless, Tinubu stood his ground. He refused to drop Shettima as many demanded and took the advantage of every available opportunity to explain his choice.

For refusing to drop Shettima for a Christian running mate, some political pundits said the APC flagbearer may lose in 2023.

However, Adebayo, a member of the APC and ardent supporter of Tinubu in Ondo state believes otherwise.

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Asiwaju is on the right path, says Adebayo

Asked if he’s not concerned that Tinubu may lose in 2023 because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Adebayo, a “passionate and religiously dogged believer in the ideals and tenets” of the APC flagbearer said:

“Asiwaju is on the right path. The 2023 elections are all about finally demystifying religious politics in Nigeria. Asiwaju settled for Senator Kashim Shettima as his choice for a VP because of the beautiful track records, antecedents and similarities they both share.

“He gave his all to Borno state while he held sway and left it in capable hands while leaving. Zulum is proving to be another golden boy just like Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo Olu has proved to be world-class leaders.

“Nigerians are quite wiser than before. They trust Asiwaju and know he's a detribalised Nigerian who doesn't act biasedly towards any religion. He has been sharing his bed with Senator Remi who's an ordained Priest in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“They've been married for over 40 years with no issues whatsoever. Nigerians have risen above religious considerations and will show their love and affection for the Asiwaju/Shettima ticket in 2023.”

Why Tinubu didn’t leave the APC presidential ticket for a southeasterner

At the venue of the APC presidential primary at Eagle Square in June, former Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, argued that there was no justice in having the APC fail to zone the 2023 presidency to the southeast.

Onu said naturally, it should be somebody from the southeast that should replace President Buhari.

“The southwest had eight years as president, eight years as vice president; the South-South had eight years as president and vice president; where is the justice? Where is the justice?” Dr Onu asked.

The former minister who also contested for the APC ticket said he sacrificed his presidential ambition for 23 years just so that two candidates from the southwest could run.

“I held the presidential ticket for one of the three parties then, but I had to let it go in order to solve a problem with the southwest, to make sure that two Olus contested for the presidency, that head or tail, one will become the president and that brought down tension within the country,” he said.

Despite Onu’s argument, Tinubu who is from the southwest won the APC presidential primary.

Adebayo, a chemical engineer and printer, explained why Tinubu didn’t have to follow Onu’s path by allowing a southeasterner to pick up the APC ticket:

“Nigeria is a democracy and in a democracy, the people have the free will to choose who leads them. Asiwaju did his homework and put strong machinery in place to actualise his ambition.

“Presidency and Power are not given. It is not served a la carte. 2023 is not a sectional consideration but the need to deliver on projects, policies and programmes and of course, sustain our democracy. The progressives have spoken overwhelmingly at the primaries and here we go.”

Why is Tinubu running away from town halls/debates?

Ahead of the 2023 polls, Tinubu has ignored at least four presidential debates. His refusal to attend the ongoing Town Hall series organised by Arise News has led to a media war between Nduka Obaigbena and the APC presidential campaign council led by Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake.

Asked for his reaction to Tinubu's failure to attend debates and town hall and the concerns raised about his health/background, Adebayo said:

“I do not think refusing to attend town halls organised by a particular medium passes for an outright boycott of town halls and media rounds. If anything at all, Asiwaju has been the most visible candidate meeting with different societies and fora in different citizen engagement parleys.

“From meeting with farmers in Niger state to meeting with Miners in Nassarawa; organised private sector's parley in Lagos; Niger Delta forum in Gbaramatu, Delta State and many more already scheduled. These engagements speak to the fact that Asiwaju prioritizes meeting with those directly to benefit from his Policies and actions and electorates who'll play significant roles in the coming elections.

“He's currently doing incredible engagements with Nigerians abroad and the international community. He's just met with a global audience and journalists at the Chatham house in the UK and will be doing more soonest. Does that show a man who's sick or grappling with health challenges?

“Asiwaju has addressed these issues time and time again: he's hale and hearty and fit as a fiddle. Asiwaju has just told the global audience that his original certificate has been presented by the Chicago State University. Have you ever asked yourself why these people keep throwing mudslides at Asiwaju instead of talking about issues of competence and capacity? Well, I'm sure you know the response.”

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu lists reasons why Christians, other Nigerians should vote for him

In another report, Tinubu met with some Christian clerics under the aegis of the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria on Thursday, September 22.

The APC presidential candidate told the clerics that he is better positioned to enhance the fortunes of the country than any of his rivals.

According to him, his choice of a Muslim running mate was beyond religion and other sentiments but based on a conviction for service.

Source: Legit.ng