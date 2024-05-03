The Nigerian Military opened up on its operations in April as it vowed to end banditry and terrorism in the county

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters disclosed that 715 terrorists were killed and 465 hostages were rescued last month

The Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this at his biweekly media briefing on troops operational activities in the six geopolitical zones in the country

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said troops killed over 715 terrorists in April, while 465 kidnapped hostages were freed in the same period.

Defence Forces recover a huge cache of weapons and neutralised 715 terrorists in April. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Military: "Coordinated air operations led to death of 715 terrorists

As reported by The Punch, the feat, according to the military, was achieved through coordinated ground and air operations.

The Director of Defence Media Operation, Maj-Gen Edward Buba, made this known during a bi-weekly media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, May 2.

According to him, operations in April included ambushes, raids, and fighting patrols, with aerial assets identifying and targeting terrorist leaders and their bases.

Buba stressed the non-negotiable defeat of terrorist groups to prevent further harm to citizens.

The Military in a post sighted by Legit.ng on its website on Friday, May 3, disclosed further that the operation led to the arrest of 146 persons and the rescue of 465 kidnapped hostages.

DHQ stressed that the troops recovered 32,971 assorted weapons and ammunitions and 16, 121 barrels of oil during the period.

“Tactically, whenever there is a clash between troops and terrorist on the ground, troops clearly win in the fire fight, though sadly in certain operations, casualties are sustained.

“However, each and every engagement ends with troops victory, with several dead or surrendered terrorist in every location,” Buba said.

