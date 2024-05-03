Fans of two giant Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Davido have taken sides in the ongoing feud between their favorites

A poll was conducted by Legit.ng to know when the fight between the two singers would come to an end

In their opinion, OBO and Wizkid are just using the fight as content while some said that if they end their fight their career would come to an end

Supporters of Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, and David Adeleke better known as Davido seemed not interested in the friendship between the two great singers.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had fueled a beef between him and Davido after he took a swipe at him using his crying video.

Fans divided over Davido and Wizkid's feud. Photo credit @davido

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng, fans were asked if they want Wizkid and Davido to end their beef and become friends. Some supporters of the two singers don't want the fight to come to an end soon.

Fans share their opinion

In the poll, at a point, fans were divided between who to choose among the two singers. Some thought that an end in the fight between the two singers would affect their careers. While some prefer to see a great friendship between the two.

Recall that the Timeless crooner also blasted Wizkid in response to his shade about his leaked tape.

How fans reacted to the poll

Here are some of the mixed reaction of fans to the feud between Davido and Wizkid:

@Di Marlow:

"God punish two of dem."

@Goodluck Ohanaga:

"Actually there's no beef, it's just content creation to create awareness for album promotion."

@Blessed Meshach:

"Please who is Wizkid? Who born him? Which country is he Wizkid from?"

@Ifeanyi Orji:

"The day Davido and Wizkid will settle that will be the end of their career... They are still enjoying their popularity and reign cos of the heat between there fans."

@Cletus Paul:

"Jesus is king."

@Olabisi Wuraola:

"They are boosting their followers."

@Paul Isa:

"We don't want peace. If peace day wetin we go eat. Aje liv us like that."

@Ynw Boss:

"The pride is too much.

@Susan Tabi:

"After 20 years."

@Blessing Den:

"Yes."

@Ben Black Adah:

"Beef don finish na goat meat remain."

Verydarkman reacts to Davido and Whizkid's beef

Legit.ng had reported that social media critic, Verydarkblackman, had reacted to the series of shades thrown at Davido by Wizkid.

He disagreed with Wizkid and said that many of his fans were in his direct message threatening to report his page so they can bring it down.

VDM dared them to carry out their threats within 24 hours.

