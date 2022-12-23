President Muhammadu Buhari has been warned by Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer against campaigning for Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election

Atiku said this in a statement signed by Kola Ologbindiyan, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation

Ologbondiyan alleged that Tinubu's image is completely tarnished and is globally tainted with different allegations of criminal acts

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari not to waste his precious time campaigning for Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer.

The former vice president said this in a statement by the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation, adding that Nigerians have rejected Tinubu across the board, Leadership reported.

Atiku asks Buhari not to waste his time campaigning for Tinubu Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why Atiku did not want Buhari to campaign for Atiku

According to the campaign organisation, what Nigerians expected from Buhari at this time is an enabling environment that guarantees peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible poll.

It added that Nigerians also expect smooth transmission of power, which is the will of the people on May 29, 2023.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the campaign organisation said on Thursday, December 22, said Nigerians have rejected Tinubu because of two things.

“They will never trust or elect a narcotics-related lawbreaker; an individual accused of treasury-looting and many other reprehensible acts as President,” the statement reads.

Ologbondiyan in the statement alleged that it is a huge spat on Nigerians' faces for someone like Tinubu, with all that has been said against him still present himself for election into the office of Nigeria's president.

The PDP claimed that the image of the APC presidential candidate is completely tarnished and globally tainted with different criminal allegations.

