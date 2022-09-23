APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has met with northern Christian clerics ahead of 2023

The former governor of Lagos state explained to the clerics that his choice of a Muslim running mate was beyond religion and other sentiments

Tinubu said he has better qualifications, track record, exposure, and vision than any of the other presidential contenders

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), met with some Christian clerics under the aegis of the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria on Thursday, September 22.

He told the clerics that he is better positioned to enhance the fortunes of the country than any of his rivals, Vanguard reported.

APC presidential candidate met with some Christian leaders in the north on Thursday, September 22. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to him, his choice of a Muslim running mate was beyond religion and other sentiments but based on a conviction for service.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“How will Nigeria develop? How do we banish hunger? How do we improve the insecurity and how do we eliminate killing one another, and shedding blood on innocent citizens? That is what we must take to the office and not our religion.

“My intention is clear. Not in religiosity. My intention is to develop this country, to bring prosperity to our country and I have better qualifications, better track record, better exposure, better vision than any of my mates.”

On the choice of his running mate, Tinubu said:

“When the shortlisted names came, I looked at the characters on the list, their backgrounds and everything and here is somebody (Kashim Shettima) who is so brilliant, so committed, who, during the crisis in Borno protected Christians.”

The APC presidential flagbearer urged Nigerians to shun religious sentiments, saying:

“Let us develop intellectual inclusiveness to build an understanding on which way Nigeria.”

Also speaking, a chieftain of the party, Senator Grace Bent from Adamawa state expressed optimism that Tinubu’s victory will usher in a new dawn for the body of Christ in the country.

We are not endorsing anybody - Northern Christian leaders

In his comment, the Chairman of Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria, Archbishop John Praise, said the group is not endorsing anybody.

He, however, told members that having heard from Tinubu, they should search their conscience and make a decision on will govern the country better if elected.

“We are not committed to endorsing anybody, but you should ask your conscience and from what you have heard and from the explanations, he (Tinubu) has given to us, to make your own judgment of who will better rule and handle the country," he said.

Dogara warns Nigerians against voting Tinubu, Shettima's Muslim-Muslim ticket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday, September 20, urged every Nigerian voter not to waste their votes on the APC in the 2023 presidential elections.

Dogara who spoke at a summit in Abuja, tagged ‘Meet the Church’ organised by the Nigerian National Christians Coalition (NNCC) warned against the Muslim-Muslim ticket being flown by the party.

The ruling party's presidential candidate, Tinubu, was expected by many to nominate a Christian as his running mate since is a Muslim.

Source: Legit.ng