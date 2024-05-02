Delta state police authorities have nabbed a young mother who killed her own son, a babys actually

The 24-year-old woman who was paraded by the command on Thursday cited one major reason why she murdered her one-year-old baby

Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, confirmed the unfortunate development and shared further details

Delta state, Asaba - A 24-year-old woman identified simply as Sofia Nkwo, has been arrested for killing her one-year-old son.

24-year-old mother explain why she killed her won son

As reported by The Punch, the woman who was a resident in Delta state, disclosed that she killed her own son because she couldn’t provide for the child anymore as the father rejected the child.

Delta police react, explained how the woman murdered her child

As reported by Leadership, the suspect, who hails from Nsien in Ndokwa East local government area of the state, allegedly committed the crime on April 28, 2024, along a road in Araya community, lsoko South local government area of the state.

Parading the suspect at the police headquarters in Asaba, the Delta state capital on Thursday, May 2, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abaniwonda Olufemi, frowned at the evil act perpetuated by the woman, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“On April 28, 2024, a case of infanticide was reported at Oleh Division, that a suspect named Sofia Nkwor 24, from Isoko south LGA, dump her child of one year and four month old in a well along the road in Araya community Isoko south LGA.

“Children who went to play around the tree discovered the abandoned child floating on the well. The mother Sofia Nkwor was immediately arrested and she stated that she dumped the child on 26th April 2024."

