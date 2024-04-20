Primate Babatunde Ayodele, the founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that the APC will win the forthcoming governorship elections in both Edo and Ondo states

According to Ayodele, the APC will emerge victorious in Ondo state unless God intervenes, while in Edo state, the party will win in a free and fair election with no rigging

The predictions come ahead of the APC's governorship primaries in Ondo state, which is scheduled for April 20, and the general elections in both states, slated for November

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is scheduled to conduct the guber elections in Edo and Ondo states in September and November respectively.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is scheduled to conduct the guber elections in Edo and Ondo states in September and November respectively.

Primate Ayodele has predicted that the APC will win the forthcoming governorship elections in both Edo and Ondo states. Photo credits: Joe Igbokwe, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Primate Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

In an interview by The Punch, predicted the parties that would win after being asked if God had told him who would win the Ondo and Edo governorship elections.

Ondo 2024 guber: APC will win

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Saturday, April 20, pick its governorship candidate.

Some of the candidates vying for the ticket are Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim; Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olusola Oke; former President of Nigerian Medical Association, Prof. Francis Faduyile; among others.

Giving his prophecy, Ayodele said "the pendulum is swinging towards the present governor to win the primaries."

He added:

"In the Ondo state election, the PDP, Labour, and NPP, are wasting their time, APC will win unless God changes it."

Edo 2024 guber: APC will win

In Edo state, the top candidates are Ighodalo Asuerinme of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olumide Akpata Anthony of the Labour Party (LP) and Okpebholo Monday of the APC.

Primate Ayodele also predicted the APC's victory in the south-south state.

"In the Edo state election that is coming now, in a free and fair election with no rigging, APC will win," the cleric said.

