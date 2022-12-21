Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state says he is confident of the victory of Bola Tinubu in 2023

The governor's believe is also the position of speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa

They both noted how Tinubu laid the foundation for the successes recorded by modern-day Lagos state

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker Mudashiru Obasa have once again reiterated their support for the the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They express their believe that the presidential candidate of the APC will win the 2023 presidential election.

Sanwo-Olu and Obasa say Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election.

Source: UGC

The duo spoke at the 20th anniversary of the Annual Thanksgiving and End of the Year Party of the Assembly on Wednesday, December 21.

According to them, Lagos enjoys a steady progress because the government, right from Tinubu's era, never discriminated in appointment of the right people into positions whether in terms of religion or ethnicity.

Sanwo-Olu also appreciated the Speaker for his effective leadership of the legislative arm of government.

In his remarks, Dr. Obasa said there are positive projections in favour of Tinubu already.

"Today, we talk greatly of our dear Lagos and how it has evolved since 1999. We today celebrate the successes achieved by the state.

"But we have Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who sacrificed and created the direction for development and progress, started the foundation and began the structure upon which successive administrations have built.

"That same Asiwaju is ready to lead Nigeria away from our usual challenges. Nigerians know that we sincerely need him. That is why I am happy that recent surveys and analysis point to his victory at the polls, the most recent being the SBM’s projection showing that Tinubu would win more of the States of the federation. We must double our efforts to see him win."

