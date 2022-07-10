Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally picked his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections

The APC presidential candidate has settled for Senator Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state

In picking Shettima, Tinubu has ignored some of the potential names mentioned in the past including Kaduna governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

FCT, Abuja - Vanguard newspaper is reporting that the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has confirmed Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Channels Television also confirmed the news in a short news publication on its website.

Tinubu has settled for Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

APC member, Akin Akinshola also confirmed the report in a tweet, saying:

“Asiwaju just confirmed to pressmen at the president's house in Daura that Senator Kashim Shettima is his VP candidate.”

Tinubu was said to have been accompanied to Daura by some APC chieftains including the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare.

Tinubu had wanted to pick the incumbent governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum as the running mate but he reportedly pleaded that his mentor, Shettima should rather be picked.

