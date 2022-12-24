Nigeria's main opposition PDP has thrown an open challenge to the leadership of the ruling APC and its flagbearer

This is as Atiku Abubakar's camp dared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to an unscripted debate, a few months before the 2023 general elections

In fact, the PDP has urged Tinubu to give Nigerians a detailed explanation of his past activities in the polity

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has asked his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop running away from public debates as the campaigns for the 2023 presidential election hot up.

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, Atiku dares Tinubu to come out and debate with him.

Source: Twitter

Atiku throws an open challenge to Tinubu

Atiku spoke with Saturday Tribune through his spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday, December 23.

He then challenged the APC candidate to come out and debate with him on all issues, including governance, policies, programmes and their past.

The PDP candidate alleged that Tinubu was avoiding de- bates so as not to answer questions surrounding his past.

Ologbondiyan said:

“We challenge Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to an unscript- ed debate with Atiku Abuba- kar because Tinubu has been dodging debates and even interviews with the media."

Atiku will defeat Tinubu, Ologbondiyan said

On his chances in the contest with Tinubu, Atiku’s spokesman boasted that the PDP candidate would defeat the APC candidate hands down in a free and fair contest.

He said,

“Tinubu does not have the requisite support that can deliver him in a presidential election. With the type of rejection that is greeting him in various states, there is no way he can secure the required 25 percent of votes in 2/3 of states."

