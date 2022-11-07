A presidential debate is usually held before elections, where candidates expose their political opinions and public policy proposals to potential voters

In Nigeria, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, several debates have been organised by various groups so Nigerians can hear from the candidates

APC presidential candidate and former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu seems to have a penchant for ignoring these debates

FCT, Abuja - As the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria draws nearer, public scrutiny on the frontline candidates is increasing and rightly so.

One candidate that has failed to subject himself to this process is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu has so far stayed away from events where he can speak on his plans for Nigeria. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

The former Lagos state governor has, so far, failed to honour four invitations by various organisations scrutinizing the presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 polls.

The events ignored by the APC presidential candidate includes:

1. NBA Conference

In August 2022, the Nigerian Bar Association invited the presidential candidates to address the 62nd edition of its conference in Lagos which had over 13,000 lawyers and delegates. While other presidential candidates showed up to share their blueprint and plans for Nigeria if elected, Tinubu sent his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima to the event.

2. LCCI Private Sector Economic Forum

In September 2022, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce Industry (LCCI) announced that it will engage presidential candidates to share their thoughts on the economy. While the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party, Peter Obi had their turns to address the LCCI that same month. Tinubu was billed to address the LCCI on Friday, October 28, but the APC presidential candidate was no where to be found, forcing the organisers to postpone the event without any future date given.

3. Voice Of Women Conference

In October 2022, Tinubu was absent at the sixth edition of the Voice of Women 2022 Conference and Awards in Abuja. The event was organised by Women Radio 91.7 FM and Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation, with support from the MacArthur Foundation. It provided an opportunity for presidential candidates or their running mates to explain their plans and commitments to Nigerian women on the 2023 elections. Shettima represented Tinubu at the event.

4. Arise TV and CDD Town Hall

Tinubu on Sunday, November 6 shunned the presidential debate organised by Arise Television and a civic group, Centre for Democracy and Development. Hours later, APC presidential campaign spokesman and minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo hinted in a statement that the former Lagos state governor will likely stay out of subsequent debates.

