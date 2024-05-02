Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

Awka, Anambra state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Thursday, May 2, ‘strongly denounced the distortion of facts’ surrounding his actions and statements during his tenure as governor of Anambra state.

In a statement, Obi fumed at the interpretation of his comments by some critics concerning the ongoing demolitions for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal super highway.

Obi said during his time as Anambra governor, he focused on removing obstructions on existing roads to enhance accessibility and safety for all.

The LP chieftain asserted that during his time as governor of Anambra state, he “made it abundantly clear” that all structures obstructing existing roads and lacking approval would be removed.

The presidential hopeful referenced a viral video, saying he “only initiated removal when construction had already commenced”.

Obi said:

“To provide further clarity, consider concrete examples. I decisively demolished the Onitsha North local government headquarters situated on the only existing stadium, relocated, and built a brand new structure for the local government office away from the stadium.

"This action was necessary to restore the stadium to its original purpose as a sporting facility for the people. Subsequently, the stadium was rightfully named after the first owner of the first football club figure in Nigerian sports, Chuba Ikpeazu, as a tribute to our commitment to honouring our heroes. Similarly, the Onitsha South Stadium, the sole local playing ground for the community, was converted into a local government office.”

Furthermore, Obi said recognising the importance of recreational spaces, he reverted it to its original status by demolishing and relocating the said local government office.

Defending his actions which he said are “strategic”, Obi stated that his mission always is to safeguard the livelihoods of Nigerians.

On ethnic politics in Nigeria, Obi declared:

“I refuse to be reduced to the level of those who wallow in ethnic politics.”

