Jamiu Julius Adebayo, an ardent supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, disagreed with the belief that the Nigerian youths prefer Peter Obi over other presidential candidates

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adebayo, a chemical engineer and printer, said the youths will pick Tinubu over Peter Obi

The APC supporter also spoke on how Tinubu prioritised the youths in his campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections

There is a popular sentiment that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is the preference of Nigerian youths in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

BBC described the former Anambra governor as the candidate “electrifying young Nigerians” ahead of the polls.

Jamiu Julius Adebayo, an APC supporter disagreed with the belief that the Nigerian youths prefer Peter Obi over Tinubu. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The British media said Obi enjoyed the support of young media-savvy Nigerians who are mostly urban under-30s.

Also, a recent Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research report also agreed with BBC that Obi’s supporters are “mostly young, urban voters”, though it predicted a loss for the Labour Party flagbearer.

However, Jamiu Julius Adebayo, an ardent supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), disagreed with the sentiment.

The youth believes in Tinubu and what he represents, says Adebayo

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adebayo, a “member of the progressives family from Ondo city in Ondo state” said in terms of getting the support of the youths, Tinubu is ahead of Obi.

“I can categorically tell you that Asiwaju's largest support base is with the Youth constituency. The youth believes in him and what he represents.

“The youths of Nigeria need a thinker and a doer. The youth nation nerds a detribalised Nigeria who (when he was governor) gave opportunities to everyone regardless of where they came from, something that's been sustained and became a tradition with his successors and not someone who's seizing an opportunity to set Christians against Muslims; setting up Northerners and Westerners against the Easterners,” Adebayo, a chemical engineer and printer said, making reference to Obi.

He added:

“I think as a youthful, my perfect definition of who should lead Nigeria after PMB must be informed by their antecedents, track records, verifiable achievements and unparalleled commitment to the advancement of democratic ethos and principles. Asiwaju is the voice of the street, Lol!”

How Tinubu prioritises the youths in his campaigns, Adebayo reveals

Speaking further, Adebayo who described himself as a "passionate and religiously dogged believer in the ideals and tenets of Tinubu”, said the APC flagbearer if elected in 2023 will give priority to youth and women's development.

His words:

“It is important to note that youths are topmost in his list of prioritisation and are featuring so prominently on his campaigns as members of Policies and strategies and of course the Presidential campaign council in its entirety.

“Former Lagos Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola became a governor in his forties and had previously served as the Chief of Staff to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It's a suitable remembrance that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was an aide to Asiwaju over two decades ago (only God knows how young he must have been at that time).

“He now leads a subnational government that's the fifth largest economy on the continent if it were ranked as a Country. Incredibly, Asiwaju's Action Plan has a detailed plan on his vision to provide for Students Loan credit schemes and of course, the establishment of more schools and employment of more teaching personnel.”

Adebayo also spoke on Tinubu’s plan for the tech and creative industries.

“Most important imports for the youths in Asiwaju's Action plan are the technological hubs that would be created to harness more of these innate potentials. The creative industry is also another billion dollars sector that Tinubu's Lagos continues to headquarter. Testament to these facts is the creation of both creative and tech committees as units in the presidential campaigns council of the APC.

“Asiwaju is already experimenting with these formulas right at the electioneering process and must be encouraged to go all the way. He's shown he's the only candidate with a workable action plan revolving around the development of the Youths and the total emancipation of Nigerian Youths from the shackles of "real and actionable ways to implement ideas".

“He enlisted Iyin Aboyeji, Terfa Tilley-Gyado, Olu Arowolo Veirhenjen, Ajulucukwu, Zack Orji, Bimbo Akintola, Saheed Balogun, Taiwo Hassan, Rahama, Hammed Hassan and others to spearhead and give Policy directions for these sectors. Asiwaju gave the national women leader, Dr Betta Edu a platform to address a world gathering in Chatham House, UK. That's one of the greatest empowerment," he said.

Regarding Tinubu’s plan for women, the strong APC supporter said:

“Asiwaju ensured his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu became a senator. Asiwaju is the first Nigerian Governor to use a woman as a running mate in Lagos, this is now a norm in other places. Asiwaju has promised to implement the 35% affirmative action for Nigerian women when elected President.”

Why I cannot support Peter Obi, Adebayo reveals

Asked why he picked Tinubu over Obi, Adebayo said he cannot support a candidate who has allegedly “refused to condemn the terrorism adventures of IPOB and the ESN.

His words:

“Peter Obi has shown proclivities for mundane considerations of ethnicity, religion and sectionalism. I cannot support someone whose antecedent as an 8-year governor is further plunging his people into poverty (Prof Soludo, the current Anambra Governor said this recently).

“How can I support a candidate whose best achievement is investing the state's resources in family businesses? How can I support a candidate whose greatest achievement as a governor was claiming to have saved funds even in the face of endemic poverty and extreme decay in public infrastructures? How can you hold your head high when you finish your tenure as a Governor only to seek abode in Lagos?”

Why I am supporting Tinubu to succeed Buhari in 2023, Adebayo speaks

Adebayo said his support for Tinubu dated back to the days of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD).

“My Support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is largely based on convictions and antecedents. I believe Nigeria needs thinkers and Doers, not talkers. I've been an ardent supporter of Asiwaju since AD days in Ondo when Baba Adefarati was our Governor and I've never slid away from my beliefs.

“He's the only candidate who offers us a real path to a restructured Polity: he tested the Nigerian constitution up to the Supreme Court to have LCDAs created when he was governor. The creation of LCDAs has engendered sharp, robust and incremental development, especially at the grassroots. With due respect to other candidates, they have found a way to use restructuring as a catchphrase to hoodwink gullible Nigerians.

“They've held positions in the past and did nothing in this regard. Asiwaju met Lagos, a broke state in 1999. Lagos is currently the 5th largest economy on the continent if it were ranked as a country. Tinubu restructured the Lagos judiciary by way of reforms and clearly, it's working; Lagos has the fastest Justice dispensation time in West Africa and is second in Africa to Johannesburg in South Africa.

“Tinubu achieved several firsts while he was governor in Lagos state: the first governor to start a transitioning programme; the first gov to begin the TSA scheme as a corruption-fighting mechanism; the first governor to start free WAEC and NECO forms scheme for everyone regardless of their States of origin; the first governor to start the distribution of free eyeglasses amongst many others. He is the first governor to appoint in his cabinet, Nigerians from other ethnicities.

“Asiwaju has developed brains (human capital development). He has raised boys to become men and men to become leaders who are doing extremely well in the drive to develop Nigeria. Asiwaju is the only candidate today who participated actively in the struggles to restore democracy to Nigeria- he participated with all his energy, and resources both material and moral in the sustenance of the democracy we now enjoy. No one comes close to Asiwaju when it comes to the suzerainty of Democratic ethos and principles. Asiwaju is the leader we need to advance our nation into prosperity. He's educated, brilliant, intelligent, ambitious, passionate and zealous about Nigeria and its people and, come 2023 he will lead this nation by God's grace.”

