FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 elections, House of Representatives member and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Leke Abejide on Friday, December 16, endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aswiaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abejide, the chairman House committee on Customs, made this known when he paid a surprise visit to the APC Kogi West stakeholders meeting held at the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Abuja and attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

The meeting was at the instance of Hon James Abiodun Faleke, the secretary of the PCC and a prominent member of the APC.

Abejide, the candidate representing Yagba federal constituency of Kogi state, attended the meeting in the company of Chief Dare Maiyegun, and other staunch supporters of the ADC from Kogi state.

He insisted that Tinubu is the best among all candidates in the country and would make Nigeria a prosperous nation.

The federal lawmaker also reiterated his support and commitment to Tinubu's presidential victory despite being a high-ranking House of Reps member under the platform of ADC.

His words:

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains my candidate and benefactor. I have every reason to support Asiwaju and the APC.

''Look at what he has achieved in Lagos state, which clearly shows he possesses the capacity and strength to turn the fortune of Nigeria around.

''I don't mind whose ox is gored, I don't care even it will cost me my mandate, myself and constituents will support and vote Asiwaju come 2023."

He also donated a whopping sum of N3.5 million to support the APC youths present at the event, adding that it should be shared among the young people in the party across the seven local government areas that make up Kogi West.

While responding on behalf of the youths, Mr Alamoh Kehinde Samuel, the secretary for APC PCC National Youth Mobilization Directorate (north-central), thanked the lawmaker for his unrelenting support for Tinubu. He described him as the true friend of the Kogi masses.

Alamoh said the youth are aware of his numerous empowerment and poverty alleviation programs championed in his constituency.

APC deputy national spokesman donates 46 vehicles to Tinubu/Shettima campaign

In a related development, the deputy national publicity secretary of APC, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has donated 46 cars to facilitate free movement for APC stakeholders to campaign vigorously for the party in Kogi state.

Ajaka explained that the rationale behind the donation was borne by the fact that the campaign council must penetrate the grassroots for the presidential election.

He also pointed out that the vehicles were donated to the 21 local government areas of Kogi state to enable them to kickstart campaigns.

2023: Jaji donates 70 cars in Zamfara to support Tinubu/Shettima campaign

Meanwhile, the director of contact and mobilization (northwest) of the APC presidential campaign council, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, has distributed 70 cars to all the 14 local government areas of Zamfara state to boost the campaign.

A statement released on Wednesday, December 7, in Abuja by Jaji's media office said the distribution was made on Tuesday, December 6, while flagging off his campaign for House of Representatives for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara state.

While addressing party supporters and APC stakeholders, Hon Jaji, who is also the national coordinator of Baba For All, said the gesture is part of his contribution and commitment to the Asiwaju/Shettima project.

