Kaduna, Kaduna - The governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, has played down talks of rumoured claims that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu will Islamise Nigeria if he becomes president.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, Governor Masari made this remark on Tuesday, December 20, at a town hall meeting with a group of Northern Christians Political Forum when they received Tinubu’s wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, in Kaduna state.

Bola Tinubu has been tipped by many political pundits as the firm favourite to win the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

He stated that even a physically challenged man would root for Tinubu at the presidential polls while describing the rumours as baseless and untrue.

Governor Masari said:

“It is baseless to express the fear that Tinubu will Islamise Nigeria. It is not true. Did Buhari Islamise Nigeria after seven years in office? Did Obasanjo Christianise Nigeria after eight years in office? Did Jonathan make Nigeria a Christian country after six years in office?”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

2023 presidency: Governor Ganduje predicts landslide victory for Tinubu

Also present at the town hall meeting was the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje said Tinubu would repeat history while giving an example of the 1993 election won by MKO Abiola, who was a Muslim and also presented a Muslim running mate.

He said:

“History will repeat itself. During the military regime under General Ibrahim Babangida’s transition to civil rule, there was an election between MKO Abiola and Alhaji Bashir Tofa of SDP and NRC.

"Abiola’s running mate was a Muslim. It was a Muslim-Muslim ticket that won the election. Tofa that picked a Christian running mate lost the election. So, Tinubu will win the election.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi, reiterated that her husband means well for Nigeria and Nigerians while urging supporters to root for Jagaban, as he is fondly called.

Source: Legit.ng