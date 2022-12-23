One of the biggest stories over the week was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s reactions to rumours that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and his G5 colleagues will be defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon.

G5 Governors: Makinde, Ortom, Wike Resolved to Join APC, Declare Support for Tinubu? PDP Speaks

Despite its internal crisis, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyalists have dismissed the possibility of Governor Nyesom Wike turning his back on the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The main opposition party was reacting to the insinuations that the Rivers state governor and his four other colleagues known as G5 Governors have resolved to back the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Major Nigerian stories over the week

2023 Presidency: Atiku Reveals What He Will Do If He Loses Again after 6th Attempt

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has run for president five times. His current bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 will make his sixth attempt.

In an interview published by Financial Times, Atiku said his bid to become Nigeria’s president is a lifelong ambition that he will continue to pursue as long as he is alive and healthy.

Shock Allegedly Kills 10 Landowners as Powerful PDP Governor Demolishes N30bn Property in Top Southeast State

Over 2,000 landowners had protested the acquisition and demolition of their property worth N30 billion even as 10 of them reportedly died from a heart attack following the development.

The land situated at the back of Asaba International Airport, was said to have been sold by Umuodafe Quarters, in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state but forcefully acquired by the Delta State Government.

'Tinubu Will Not Do 2nd Term; PDP, LP Are In Trouble': Powerful Pastor Drops 2023 Prophecy In New Video

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the general overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said God revealed to him that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will only rule Nigeria for 1 term.

In a viral video shared by the social media handle, @DeeOneAyekooto, on Twitter, the religious leader alleged that the ruling party is maximizing all its resources to retain power including spiritual and financial resources.

PDP Crisis: Atiku Takes Major Decision After Final Meeting with Wike, G-5 Govs

Sources privy to meetings between Atiku Abubakar and members of the Integrity Group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had revealed that the party's presidential candidate has moved on with his plans for the 2023 elections.

One of the sources who spoke with The Nation on Sunday, December 18, disclosed that Atiku has replaced Governor Seyi Makinde as the coordinator of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the southwest with his Osun colleague, Ademola Adeleke.

Mass Defection in Lagos as Top APC Chieftains Dump Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Declare Support for PDP's Atiku, Jandor

Hundreds of the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Epe local government area of Lagos state had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Gbenga Ogunleye, the head of media for JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organizations, indicates that the APC members defected on Tuesday, December 20.

PDP Crisis: Wike Betrayed, Mocked as His Strongest Ally Hangs Out With Atiku, Okowa, Others

The Governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday stirred a reaction following a picture he shared on his social media account.

Governor Okowa in a post on his Facebook page shared a picture of the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who doubles as the Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign and some others laughing intensely.

Source: Legit.ng