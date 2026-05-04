The Soun of Ogbomoso celebrated his daughter, Princess Toluni Ghandi-Olaoye, after she graduated with distinction in Computer Engineering from a U.S. university

The monarch praised her dedication, discipline, and resilience, describing the achievement as a proud moment for the royal family

He expressed confidence in her future, encouraging her to use her education to make meaningful contributions to society

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, has expressed delight following the academic success of his daughter, Princess Toluni Ghandi-Olaoye, who recently graduated with distinction in Computer Engineering from Michigan State University.

The monarch shared the news on his verified Facebook page, where he reflected on the significance of the achievement.

Princess Toluni Ghandi-Olaoye celebrated her graduation in the United States. Photo: FB/ObaGhandiOlaoye

Source: Facebook

He described the milestone as a proud moment for the family and praised his daughter’s commitment to her studies.

Royal family celebrates academic excellence abroad

“Today, my heart is filled with immense joy, gratitude, and pride as I celebrate my dear daughter, Princess Toluni Ghandi-Olaoye, on her remarkable achievement,” he wrote.

He noted that her performance stood out due to her consistency and discipline. He also linked her success to both personal effort and divine favour.

“This milestone stands as a shining testament to your hard work, resilience, and God’s abundant grace upon your life,” he stated.

The Soun of Ogbomoso shared a heartfelt message praising his daughter’s achievement. Photo:ObaGhandiOlaoye

Source: Facebook

Monarch expresses hope for future impact

Looking ahead, the traditional ruler voiced confidence in her ability to contribute meaningfully to society. He encouraged her to continue striving for excellence in her chosen field.

“As you step into the next chapter of your journey, I am confident that you will continue to shine brightly, break new grounds, and make meaningful impact in the world,” he said.

He concluded with prayers for her continued growth and success, urging her to use her knowledge to drive innovation and service.

Gunshots as residents forbid Soun from entering town

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tension gripped Ikoyi-Ile, a popular ancient town in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state after several residents were shot during a clash linked to a controversial planned visit by the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogee III, on Tuesday, April 14.

Residents said the violence followed opposition to a proposed town hall meeting by the monarch.

Several residents of Ikoyi-Ile were shot during a clash linked to a disputed visit by the Soun of Ogbomoso. Photo: Soun of Ogbomoso

Source: UGC

The community had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the plan, citing the current absence of a traditional ruler in the town as the historically prestigious Onikoyi stool is still vacant after the demise of the former king, Oba Yekini Oladipupo.

In a series of open letters issued by different indigene groups, residents argued that protocol requires a host community’s traditional ruler to formally invite and receive visiting monarchs.

UniAbuja offers automatic jobs to best graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Abuja, recently renamed Yakubu Gowon University, has announced a new incentive for academic excellence as it prepared for its combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies.

Vice Chancellor Hakeem Fawehinmi disclosed that the institution will offer automatic employment to its best graduating students from the two academic sessions under review.

He spoke during a media briefing held at the university’s main campus ahead of the convocation events scheduled from April 10 to April 18, 2026.

UI beats UNILAG to emerge best

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s highest-ranked university in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, overtaking several long-standing competitors across the country.

Results released on Thursday, January 22, on the Times Higher Education website placed UI in the 801 to 1000 global band, making it the top-ranked Nigerian institution in the latest edition.

Source: Legit.ng