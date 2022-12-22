A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday, December 22, affirmed Mohammad Sani Abacha as the duly elected governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state.

The court presided over by Justice AM Liman sacked Sadik Aminu Wali as the party's governorship candidate in the state.

Muhammad Sani Abacha is now the authentic governorship candidate for the PDP in Kano state. Photo: Muhammad Sani Abacha

Source: UGC

Daily Trust reports that the court also ordered the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to expunge Aminu's name for Muhammad Sani Abacha's.

The judgement by the court which was earlier scheduled for 12.00 noon on Thursday, December 22, was later shifted to 4.00 pm.

It was later delivered by Justice Liman at about 5:30 pm on the same day with all the prayers of the plaintiff in the suit granted

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sadik Aminu Wali is the second defendant while the opposition party PDP is the third and Wada Sagagi, the fourth defendant.

Trouble for Tinubu, APC as Kwankwaso appoints Ganduje’s ex-strong men to lead NNPP gov’ship campaign in Kano

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso had earlier taken into his campaign team, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje former strongman.

This is as the former aides to the Kano state governor were appointed to the campaign council of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

This development would however affect the chances of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu in the state, in the forthcoming general elections.

2023 presidency: New twist as Labour Party chieftain reveals what can stop Peter Obi from winning

Umar Farouk, the national secretary of the Labour Party (LP), said only Nigerians can stop his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from winning the 2023 elections.

Farouk made this assertion when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, December 8.

Asked what could stop the former governor of Anambra state from winning the 2023 presidential election, Farouk said:

“That is the docility of Nigerians not to select good leaders. If Nigerians feel that they want to continue with the old order, that they don’t want a good leader, a leader that is going to salvage the situation that is up to them.”

Source: Legit.ng