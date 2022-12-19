Things are not looking well between Atiku Abubakar and those who have broken ties with him in the PDP, that is, Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies

At the moment, it seems Atiku has decided to move on without the support of the PDP G-5 ahead of the 2023 elections

Even more, sources have it that Atiku has replaced Governor Seyi Makinde with Governor Ademola Adeleke as the PDP's southwest campaign coordinator

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Sources privy to meetings between Atiku Abubakar and members of the Integrity Group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have revealed that the party's presidential candidate has moved on with his plans for the 2023 elections.

One of the sources who spoke with The Nation on Sunday, December 18, disclosed that Atiku has replaced Governor Seyi Makinde as the coordinator of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the southwest with his Osun colleague, Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke has been appointed to replace Makinde in PDP southwest (Photo: @atiku, @seyiamakinde, @AdelekeCPS_)

The source said this decision by Atiku came after a deadlocked meeting between him and G-5 governors in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital.

It was gathered that at what was described as a final meeting held in Governor Nyesom Wike Port Harcourt residence, Atiku was represented by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.

At the meeting, Wike and his allies insisted that the resignation of the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is the only condition for backing Atiku's presidential bid.

The PDP G-5 governors were said to have maintained this stance despite Fintiri's pleas that they should rather move forward and focus on helping Atiku to win the coming election.

The source said:

“Both sides, those representing Atiku and the G-5, tended to believe that that may be the last reconciliation meeting aimed at resolving the conflict.↳

“The only concession that Fintiri could guarantee on behalf of Atiku was that the five governors should wait till when the candidate wins before the national chairman can resign.

“As usual, G-5 rejected the proposal and maintained their ground that Ayu should go.”

From the look of things, both sides have resigned to the reality that Atiku will go into the 2023 polls without the support of the G-5.

Source: Legit.ng