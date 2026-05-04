Teddy A has shared a new photo of himself locked in the arms of an unidentified woman, accompanied by a cryptic Yoruba caption

Observant fans have noticed that BamBam has officially removed Teddy A’s name from her Instagram bio

From missing Mother’s Day tributes to a total lack of a birthday post for his wife, the cracks in the "BamTeddy" union have moved from private whispers to public silence

Nigerian reality TV star Teddy A has set tongues wagging online after sharing a cosy photo of himself with an unidentified woman.

The image, posted on Monday, April 4, showed the former Big Brother Naija housemate holding the woman closely

Accompanying the post was a seemingly harmless caption:

“Pele pele laye gba! Hello May, happy new month fanmily!”

Teddy A shares a new photo of himself locked in the arms of an unidentified woman. Photos: Teddy A/BamBam.

Source: Instagram

While Teddy A did not provide any context about the woman in the photo, the internet quickly began to read between the lines.

This comes at a time when rumours have been circulating, suggesting that his marriage to BamBam may be facing serious challenges.

Though neither party has publicly confirmed a split, their recent online activity tells a story fans can’t seem to ignore.

One of the earliest signs that raised concern was BamBam’s decision to remove Teddy A’s name from her Instagram bio.

Not long after, during Mother’s Day celebrations, Teddy A shared a tribute to important women in his life, but noticeably left out his wife’s name.

For fans who had followed their love story since their Big Brother Naija days, the omission felt unusual.

Adding to the speculation, Teddy A also did not publicly celebrate BamBam on her recent birthday — a gesture that many consider routine among celebrity couples.

View the post here:

Reactions trail Teddy A's new photo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@haji.adeshina stated:

"Prioritizing financial impressiveness is essential for a man's peace of mind...stay focus big teddy"

@amaechiuzodinma wrote:

"Pls teddy A go back to our bam bam u two are wonderful couples together"

@jennywilliams4real noted:

"No be to put us for talk be that first slide so"

@hle_leyane shared

"If it was bam bam the insult that would be raining ....great actor Teddy A in ninis voice"

@aysporty wrote:

"Are you single now, or navigating the end of your marriage? Remember, children's feelings matter too."

@alicialsunny noted;

'If you zoomed closely to identify the yellow pawpaw beauty, join this queue can't wait to watch this banga'

Teddy A is yet to comment on the rumoured split with BamBam. Photo: Teddy A.

Source: Instagram

Bambam grooves in club amid marriage crisis

Legit.ng had reported that a video of reality star Bambam having fun at an undisclosed club had surfaced online, catching the attention of her fans amid rumours about her marriage.

In the recording, the artist performing was focused on the former housemate as they danced together.

The video generated reactions from fans, who shared their thoughts about Bambam amid her marriage crisis.

Source: Legit.ng