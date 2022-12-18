Loyalists of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have reacted to the rumours that Governor Wike has pitched his tent with APC's Bola Tinubu

There had been insinuations that the Rivers governor had decided to back Tinubu after withdrawing his support for Atiku due to Ayu's failure to resign as he demanded

However, Senator Dino Melaye said Wike is not defecting to any other party, adding that reconciliation talk is still ongoing

Despite its internal crisis, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyalists have dismissed the possibility of Governor Nyesom Wike turning his back on the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The main opposition party was reacting to the insinuations that the Rivers state governor and his four other colleagues known as G5 Governors have resolved to back the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PDP loyalists are confident Governor Wike will not turn his back on the PDP and Atiku to support APC's Bola Tinubu in 2023. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Ahead of the 2023 polls, Wike and his counterparts in Oyo, Benue, Abia and Enugu states, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, respectively, have said they won't back Atiku if the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, does not vacate the seat for a southerner.

Wike resolved to back Tinubu?

Following the failure to resolve the PDP crisis, there have been insinuations that Governor Wike had resolved to support Tinubu, believing his chances were brighter than that of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

The Punch cited anonymous sources as saying that Wike would remain a member of the PDP but would mobilise support for Tinubu in Rivers.

Wike cannot defect to any party, Melaye reacts

Reacting to the insinuations, the spokesman of the National Election Management Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, ruled out Wike’s defection to any party.

The former senator also insisted that talks of reconciliation between the two camps were ongoing.

“We are still talking and he (Wike) is not defecting,” Melaye said.

Also reacting, the Director of Strategic Communication of the PDP Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, said he would respond whenever Governor Wike made his position clear on the matter.

Momodu also said he knew nothing about the rumoured plan of the governor to align forces with the APC presidential candidate.

Possibility of Wike backing Tinubu can't be ruled out, Ortom's associate says

Speaking on the development, a close associate of Governor Samuel Ortom said the possibility of Wike working with Tinubu should not be ruled out.

“Governor Wike is passionate about the presidency moving to the South in 2023. If you have ever been in a meeting where he made this argument, you will understand this. It is difficult to convince him that there is an alternative to a southern presidency," the unnamed Ortom's associate said.

Nigerians react

Gabriel Eniola Samuel commented on Facebook:

"Over to my obidient brothers who thought Wike is fighting for the interest of the South, if Wike is sincere in his fight y cant he support OBI instead of Tinubu? He is only hidden under the influence of fighting for the south to fight his selfish interest and he has failed, who remove uche secondus in the first place?"

Amos Adesope said:

"Their relevance is depreciating everyday."

Augustine Ogunlowo said:

"They never declared that they want to leave their base but demanded what's and good for fair play.

"How on earth you intend to unite Nigerians if you cannot unite your party.Oyetola vs Aregbesola on my mind."

PDP crisis: Things fall apart as Atiku's camp attacks Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that supporters of Atiku attacked Governor Wike as the PDP crisis worsened.

The supporters of the PDP presidential candidate said they were more loyal to the party than the Rivers state governor.

They disclosed this at the PDP presidential campaign council meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital on Wednesday, December 14.

